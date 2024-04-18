Highland man last seen in Conon Bridge remains missing one week on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland man last seen in Conon Bridge remains missing one week on

Jakub Siedlecki was last seen in the Highland village on April 11.

By Michelle Henderson
Jakub Siedlecki was last seen in the Conon Bridge are one week ago. Image: Police Scotland
Jakub Siedlecki was last seen in the Conon Bridge are one week ago. Image: Police Scotland

A search is under way to trace a 34-year-old man reported missing from the Conon Bridge area.

Jakub Siedlecki has been missing for a week, sparking concerns for his whereabouts.

He was last seen in the Conon Bridge area on April 11.

Police are appealing for information to help track his movements and locate him.

Officers have shared a headshot of the 34-year-old to assist with their inquiries.

Jakub is described as white, 5ft 11inch with very short blond hair.

It is not known what clothing he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Mr Siedlecki is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1142 of April 16.

Fort William diver given five days to live will take part in Loch Ness Marathon for life-changing charity

More from Highlands & Islands

Asian woman holding a sushi with chopsticks to eat.
Japan's growing appetite for Scottish mackerel helps our fishers and processors
Tesco apologised to Joan Bates for the out-of-date product.
Skye shopper shocked at stench after picking up 2-year-old butter from Tesco
Kayleigh and Jamie Macleod sitting on a wooden sign saying hill cottage with their daughter Bella.
Highland family's dreams come true as home features in Escape to the Country
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man who downloaded sick photos and video of children told his actions contributed to…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Young Highland driver caused serious head-on crash after falling asleep at wheel
Greig Street business fear they might see a drop in footfall over the next month as part of the road shuts due to roadworks. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson
Inverness roadworks: Businesses fear the impact of one-month Greig Street closure
Luke Stoltman said his newborn son Koa gave him the energy he needed to win Europe's Strongest Man. Image supplied by Luke Stoltman
‘I did it for him’: Luke Stoltman says newborn son inspired his fight to…
Cradlehall Care Home
Damning report lays bare why Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness was shut down
The former American Golf showroom on Harbour Road, Inverness.
Shepherd seeking new tenant for former American Golf showroom in Inverness
Lachlan Robertson died afer falling overboard. His case will be heard in Mallaig.
Courts to probe death of Mallaig fisherman Lachlan Robertson