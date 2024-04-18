Highland man last seen in Conon Bridge remains missing one week on

A search is under way to trace a 34-year-old man reported missing from the Conon Bridge area.

Jakub Siedlecki has been missing for a week, sparking concerns for his whereabouts.

He was last seen in the Conon Bridge area on April 11.

Police are appealing for information to help track his movements and locate him.

Officers have shared a headshot of the 34-year-old to assist with their inquiries.

Jakub is described as white, 5ft 11inch with very short blond hair.

It is not known what clothing he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Mr Siedlecki is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1142 of April 16.