Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic will end three-month injury nightmare at Hampden, confirms Peter Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic will end three-month injury nightmare at Hampden, confirms Peter Leven

Centre-back Rubezic has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone on January 24.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic will end a three-month injury nightmare in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Rubezic has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on January 24.

There were initial concerns the 24-year-old could be out for the season, but scans revealed the defender did not require surgery.

Montenegro international Rubezic recently said he feared he had suffered the second ACL injury of his career.

However, interim boss Peter Leven confirmed the defender has been given the green light for Hampden.

Leven said: “Rubezic is okay and trained well.

“So he will be in the squad.”

No injury concerns for Leven

Rubezic recently said he feared he could be ruled out for up to eight months.

Such was the concern about the severity of the injury, strikers Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler held up Rubezic’s no.33 shirt in support of their team-mate following a goal in the 1-1 draw with Dundee in January.

Bojan Miovski (9) and Ester Sokler hold up Slobodan Rubezic's shirt.
Bojan Miovski (9) and Ester Sokler hold up Slobodan Rubezic’s shirt. Image: Shutterstock.

Rubezic’s return means Leven has no injury concerns for the semi-final.

Captain Graeme Shinnie is suspended for the Hampden clash.

Leven said: “Everyone is fit.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Interim boss Peter Leven set to give Jimmy Thelin the lowdown on Aberdeen squad
Aberdeen Women celebrate scoring in the SWPL match against Montrose.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster 'frustrated' after Montrose win ends on sour note
Jimmy Thelin while manager of Elfsborg.
Sean Wallace: Jimmy Thelin must be given time by Aberdeen's board and fans
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes Peter Leven will help him make a smooth…
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows during a Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
Alan Burrows provides Aberdeen transfer update following Jimmy Thelin announcement
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shutterstock (14103057ag) Aberdeen Chief Executive Officer Alan Burrows, Aberdeen president, Dave Cormack and Stewart Milne watch from the stands during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 16 Sep 2023
Aberdeen fan view: Plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Jimmy Thelin's arrival
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson during the 0-0 draw with Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson aims to salvage the season with Scottish Cup glory
Alan Burrows sitting in the stands wearing a black suit and red tie.
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows believes Dons have found ‘the real deal’ in Jimmy…
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
Jimmy Thelin believes he and Aberdeen can be a 'perfect match' and vows to…
Former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh
Former Aberdeen midfielder says Dons need stability under new boss Jimmy Thelin

Conversation