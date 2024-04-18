Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic will end three-month injury nightmare at Hampden, confirms Peter Leven

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic will end a three-month injury nightmare in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Rubezic has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on January 24.

There were initial concerns the 24-year-old could be out for the season, but scans revealed the defender did not require surgery.

Montenegro international Rubezic recently said he feared he had suffered the second ACL injury of his career.

However, interim boss Peter Leven confirmed the defender has been given the green light for Hampden.

Leven said: “Rubezic is okay and trained well.

“So he will be in the squad.”

No injury concerns for Leven

Rubezic recently said he feared he could be ruled out for up to eight months.

Such was the concern about the severity of the injury, strikers Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler held up Rubezic’s no.33 shirt in support of their team-mate following a goal in the 1-1 draw with Dundee in January.

Rubezic’s return means Leven has no injury concerns for the semi-final.

Captain Graeme Shinnie is suspended for the Hampden clash.

Leven said: “Everyone is fit.”