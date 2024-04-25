‘This is the best view in the world’: International hotel manager takes on reopened Regent Hotel in Oban

Regent Hotel general manager Dimples Munsayac is no stranger to some of the world’s most exclusive hotels, but says the view from her newest position in Oban is simply “the best”.

Dimples took on the role of hotel manager after a rigorous interview process that spanned three continents.

The search resulted in the 42-year-old being headhunted from a prestigious hotel management job in the Philippines.

The mum-of-one said that it was her own mum – who lives in Flushing Meadows, New York – who encouraged her daughter to go for her dreams and take the job in the west coast town.

Standing on the balcony of the hotel, Dimples said: “I have been all over the world, and I have lived and worked in some of the world’s most beautiful places.”

Dimples explained that she has worked for prestigious hospitality companies such as Hyatt, Planet Rock and at the Venetian Macao.

She points at the view over Oban Bay to Kerrera and the hills of Mull beyond: “This view has to be one of the best in the world.”

Regent Hotel in Oban has reopened

The Regent Hotel has been on Oban’s Esplanade since it was built in 1896.

It is a good example of the Art Deco style and has lots of lovely little nooks and crannies in the hotel befitting of the period.

The hotel was built in Oban‘s heyday, for the rich merchants from the cities who wanted to follow in the steps of Queen Victoria who visited the town in the late 1860s, describing it as “one of the finest spots we have seen.”.

New start for Dimples in Oban

Dimples has only been in Scotland working for the Muthu Hotel group for two months.

Her first month was spent acclimatising to the Scottish weather in the Newton Muthu Hotel in Nairn, before coming to Oban.

Over the last month, she has drawn together all the threads and snagging of the massive, multi-million-pound refurbishment.

She likes things to be done to perfection and has an acute attention to detail, including keeping to the art deco roots of the hotel.

The rooms have retained their Art Deco windows, but otherwise, the hotel rooms are completely changed.

The rooms are bright and spacious with splashes of warm colours throughout.

Regent Hotel has new look

The former annexe to the main building, known as the Marine Hotel will be reopened over the coming months with an eye to family parties and celebrations. It boasts two function rooms alone, with the restaurant in the main hotel also doubling as a venue for weddings or celebrations.

While it is still under refurbishment, there are posters still hanging that feature Eilidh MacInnes – a Highland dancer who died of stomach cancer at 44 in 2014.

Eilidh who was a meticulous dancer would have approved, no doubt.

Suites have been designed to give a bride, or groom, a great place to get ready for their big day.

People welcomed from ‘all over the world’

Families and groups will be warmly welcomed in the hotel “from all over the world”.

As well as Indian street food, the menu for the hotel is to be extended and on Sundays, the Saltburn restaurant will serve up a roast for customers.

For Dimples the key message is that people are welcome and will leave Oban wanting to come back.

As Dimples stresses: “The attention to detail in the hotel is about our customers, we want them to come and stay with us – so we can take care of them. They can come here and relax and leave everything to us.

“We wanted to keep the heritage of this building but we want it to be easy to come and start for the modern traveller.”

Christine Fox, a hotel consultant with Muthu, said: “These are really exciting times for Oban. This hotel is going to be a destination in its own right.

“We wanted to create something special with menus, function rooms and a bar that are inviting.

The Irish-born Taynuilt mum-of-two continued: “In the past, the Regent hosted many groups and lunches, and we want to be at the heart of the community again.

“So please, ask people to be in touch with us at any time, and let’s see what we can do.”

Regent Hotel open for meals

The Regent Hotel is open seven days, with an extensive international menu serving local produce.

The hotel is open all day for people to drop in to eat, drink or to have a look around.

Its grand opening will be held early in May.