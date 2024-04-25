‘This is the best view in the world’: International hotel manager takes on reopened Regent Hotel in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is the best view in the world’: International hotel manager takes on reopened Regent Hotel in Oban

Perfectionist Dimples Munsayac has worked in some of the world's most prestigious hotels.

By Louise Glen
Dimples Munsayac
Regent Hotel Oban manager Dimples Munsayac. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Regent Hotel general manager Dimples Munsayac is no stranger to some of the world’s most exclusive hotels, but says the view from her newest position in Oban is simply “the best”.

Dimples took on the role of hotel manager after a rigorous interview process that spanned three continents.

The search resulted in the 42-year-old being headhunted from a prestigious hotel management job in the Philippines.

The Regent Hotel in Oban has recently reopened after a refurbishment.
The newly refurbished Regent Hotel in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The mum-of-one said that it was her own mum – who lives in Flushing Meadows, New York – who encouraged her daughter to go for her dreams and take the job in the west coast town.

Standing on the balcony of the hotel, Dimples said: “I have been all over the world, and I have lived and worked in some of the world’s most beautiful places.”

Dimples explained that she has worked for prestigious hospitality companies such as Hyatt, Planet Rock and at the Venetian Macao.

The view of Oban from the newly refurbished Regent hotel.
The view of Oban from the newly refurbished Regent hotel. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson. 4

She points at the view over Oban Bay to Kerrera and the hills of Mull beyond: “This view has to be one of the best in the world.”

Regent Hotel in Oban has reopened

The Regent Hotel has been on Oban’s Esplanade since it was built in 1896.

It is a good example of the Art Deco style and has lots of lovely little nooks and crannies in the hotel befitting of the period.

The Regent Hotel in Oban has recently reopened after a refurbishment.
In some rooms you have a view over the Esplanade in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

The hotel was built in Oban‘s heyday, for the rich merchants from the cities who wanted to follow in the steps of Queen Victoria who visited the town in the late 1860s, describing it as “one of the finest spots we have seen.”.

New start for Dimples in Oban

Dimples has only been in Scotland working for the Muthu Hotel group for two months.

Her first month was spent acclimatising to the Scottish weather in the Newton Muthu Hotel in Nairn, before coming to Oban.

The art deco Regent Hotel in Oban has lots of small spaces for people.
The view from the inside of the Regent Hotel in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Over the last month, she has drawn together all the threads and snagging of the massive, multi-million-pound refurbishment.

She likes things to be done to perfection and has an acute attention to detail, including keeping to the art deco roots of the hotel.

The rooms have retained their Art Deco windows, but otherwise, the hotel rooms are completely changed.

The Regent Hotel in Oban has recently reopened after a refurbishment.
Rooms are decorated in bright colours. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The rooms are bright and spacious with splashes of warm colours throughout.

Regent Hotel has new look

The former annexe to the main building, known as the Marine Hotel will be reopened over the coming months with an eye to family parties and celebrations. It boasts two function rooms alone, with the restaurant in the main hotel also doubling as a venue for weddings or celebrations.

One of the twin rooms in the Regent Hotel in Oban.
One of the twin rooms in the Regent Hotel in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

While it is still under refurbishment, there are posters still hanging that feature Eilidh MacInnes – a Highland dancer who died of stomach cancer at 44 in 2014.

Eilidh who was a meticulous dancer would have approved, no doubt.

Suites have been designed to give a bride, or groom, a great place to get ready for their big day.

People welcomed from ‘all over the world’

Families and groups will be warmly welcomed in the hotel “from all over the world”.

As well as Indian street food, the menu for the hotel is to be extended and on Sundays, the Saltburn restaurant will serve up a roast for customers.

Visitors are offered a warm welcome in the Highlands. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

For Dimples the key message is that people are welcome and will leave Oban wanting to come back.

As Dimples stresses: “The attention to detail in the hotel is about our customers, we want them to come and stay with us – so we can take care of them. They can come here and relax and leave everything to us.

The hotel is open every day for food and drinks.
The hotel is open every day for food and drinks. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“We wanted to keep the heritage of this building but we want it to be easy to come and start for the modern traveller.”

Christine Fox, a hotel consultant with Muthu, said: “These are really exciting times for Oban. This hotel is going to be a destination in its own right.

“We wanted to create something special with menus, function rooms and a bar that are inviting.

The hotel restuarant has a whole new feel in the Regent Hotel Oban
The hotel restaurant has a whole new feel. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The Irish-born Taynuilt mum-of-two continued: “In the past, the Regent hosted many groups and lunches, and we want to be at the heart of the community again.

“So please, ask people to be in touch with us at any time, and let’s see what we can do.”

Regent Hotel open for meals

The Regent Hotel is open seven days, with an extensive international menu serving local produce.

The hotel is open all day for people to drop in to eat, drink or to have a look around.

Its grand opening will be held early in May.

The Regent Hotel in Oban has recently reopened after a refurbishment.
The dining room has glorious sea scapes. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
The Regent Hotel in Oban has recently reopened after a refurbishment.
An old poster shows Highland dancer Eilidh MacInnes. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
The Regent Hotel in Oban has recently reopened after a refurbishment.
A room with a view. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

