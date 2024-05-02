Traffic and travel disrupted as wildfire burns near Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traffic and travel disrupted as wildfire burns near Oban

A "large" grass and gorse fire shut Connel Bridge and has delayed buses.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Firefighters have been battling the major blaze for nearly five hours. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.
Traffic and travel have been disrupted near Oban this afternoon after a wildfire broke out.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the area following an alert around 1.30pm.

The A85 was closed at Connel Bridge, with drivers urged by police to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

It also led to the closure of the A828, the road that goes over the famous bridge connecting Connel and Ledaig.

A85 closed at Connell Bridge following wildfire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “We were alerted at 1.28pm to reports of a large fire in the open at North Connel.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene, near the A828, where firefighters remain working to extinguish the fire which has taken hold of a large section of grass and gorse.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Traffic Scotland added: “The A828 is closed to all traffic in both directions at North Ledaig due to a wild fire.

“Motorist are advised to avoid the area and use the signed diversion route.”

Scottish CityLink said Oban to Fort William services have been delayed for up to 90 minutes due to a fire blocking the road.

 

 

