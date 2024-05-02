Traffic and travel disrupted as wildfire burns near Oban

Traffic and travel have been disrupted near Oban this afternoon after a wildfire broke out.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the area following an alert around 1.30pm.

The A85 was closed at Connel Bridge, with drivers urged by police to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

It also led to the closure of the A828, the road that goes over the famous bridge connecting Connel and Ledaig.

A85 closed at Connell Bridge following wildfire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “We were alerted at 1.28pm to reports of a large fire in the open at North Connel.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene, near the A828, where firefighters remain working to extinguish the fire which has taken hold of a large section of grass and gorse.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Traffic Scotland added: “The A828 is closed to all traffic in both directions at North Ledaig due to a wild fire.

“Motorist are advised to avoid the area and use the signed diversion route.”

Scottish CityLink said Oban to Fort William services have been delayed for up to 90 minutes due to a fire blocking the road.