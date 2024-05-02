‘What the Hellman!’: Mayonnaise spillage disrupts major Aberdeen road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘What the Hellman!’: Mayonnaise spillage disrupts major Aberdeen road

At least six big tubs of mayo scattered a route to the south of the city.

By Chris Cromar
Mayonnaise spillage on Wellington Road.
Tubs of mayonnaise scattered the busy road. Image: Vicky Sweeney.

Traffic on Aberdeen’s busy Wellington Road was disrupted this afternoon after a spillage of… tubs of mayonnaise.

The A956 road, which is a major route into the city from the south, saw at least six big tubs of the condiment scattered on the ground.

It partially blocked the roundabout next to Aldi, which connects Wellington Road to Harness Road in Altens Industrial Estate.

Wellington Road roundabout next to Hareness Road.
The roundabout usually looks like this. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

The photo was taken by Vicky Sweeney, who was travelling by the route at 2.40pm this afternoon, when she saw the tubs and the white mayonnaise scattered over the road surface.

It caused some reaction online, with various references to mayonnaise brand Hellman’s.

Lewis Neil Rae Mackland commented “oh Hellman”, while Keith Perfect said the incident was “real Hellman”.

‘Seagulls are going to have a good feed’

It would not be a north-east story without gulls and Bob Wyness did not disappoint when he posted: “The seagulls are going to have a good feed.”

The road has since been cleared.

