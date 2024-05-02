‘What the Hellman!’: Mayonnaise spillage disrupts major Aberdeen road

Traffic on Aberdeen’s busy Wellington Road was disrupted this afternoon after a spillage of… tubs of mayonnaise.

The A956 road, which is a major route into the city from the south, saw at least six big tubs of the condiment scattered on the ground.

It partially blocked the roundabout next to Aldi, which connects Wellington Road to Harness Road in Altens Industrial Estate.

The photo was taken by Vicky Sweeney, who was travelling by the route at 2.40pm this afternoon, when she saw the tubs and the white mayonnaise scattered over the road surface.

It caused some reaction online, with various references to mayonnaise brand Hellman’s.

Lewis Neil Rae Mackland commented “oh Hellman”, while Keith Perfect said the incident was “real Hellman”.

‘Seagulls are going to have a good feed’

It would not be a north-east story without gulls and Bob Wyness did not disappoint when he posted: “The seagulls are going to have a good feed.”

The road has since been cleared.