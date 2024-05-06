‘King of the World’: Tom Stoltman lifts Strongest Man title for third time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘King of the World’: Tom Stoltman lifts Strongest Man title for third time

The Highland strongman says staying off the beers was part of a gruelling training regime.

By Louise Glen
Tom Stoltman is the world's strongest man. Image Youtube
Tom Stoltman is the world's strongest man. Image Youtube

Tom Stoltman has been named the World’s Strongest Man for the third time.

The Invergordon-born “Albatross”, also known as “King of the Stones” took the top spot at the annual Strongest Man competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Sunday.

In emotional footage from Sunday’s final, wife Sinead Stoltman ran to congratulate her husband as he lifted the highly prized trophy.

Tom, 29, told USA Today that after months of conditioning and training, he hoped to enjoy a drink to celebrate his win.

In a gruelling training programme with his strongman brother Luke, Tom – who is 6ft 8ins had given up alcohol since late summer.

But Luke – Europe’s Strongest Man 2024 – and Tom were going to be enjoying a drink “100%” last night.

Luke and Tom Stoltman.
Tom and his brother Luke were going to celebrate with a drink.

And rightly so, as Tom, a huge Rangers fan, had missed out on last year’s trophy, and doubled down on his training regime this year.

Tom gets hands back on the title

He won the competition in 2021 and 2022.

Tom told USA Today: “I just want to be ‘King of the World,’ and that’s what I’ve done this weekend.”

The 2024 World’s Strongest Man finals were nail-biting for Tom and Luke as top places went to the wire in event to event over two days of lifting and moving.

Tom, glided to the podium finish by winning his signature event, the Atlas Stones.

“I’ve worked for a third title for a while now and to do it before 30 years old is an achievement,” Tom told the news channel.

“I’m just happy with myself. Happy with my performance. Kept my head.”

Tom finished with 53 total points – 5.5 points ahead of second place Mitchell Hooper, the 2023 champion.

‘Kind of broke me’

Speaking of last year’s event, Tom said: “Kind of broke me, not getting that title.”

Over the last year, Tom said that he improved his conditioning programme for the competition.

He has been running much more, up to a mile or two every week and began using hyperbaric chambers for recovery.

He has been training and lifting more in the gym.

Tom contiued: “When we’re both 100 per cent, we’re both unbeatable.

Tom and Luke Stoltman smiling holding weights.
Tom and Luke Stolman in their Invergordon gym. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Fortunately, I topped him in this competition. But he’s going to be back. We’ll be looking to take titles back and forth from each other in the near future.”

Tom was top three in all six events over the two-day finals.

He tied for the most points in the Max Axle and Keg Toss on Saturday to put himself into the lead after day one.

Stoltman, who weighs 28 stone,  told the broadcaster: “I want to be the greatest, I don’t even think I’m at my prime.”

Luke came in a notable ninth place only a few weeks after winning Europe’s Strongest Man.

The brothers’ YouTube account, “Stoltman Brothers,” has nearly 250,000 subscribers who watch their fitness and gym content.

They filmed plenty of behind-the-scenes footage throughout the week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where the WSM was held for the second straight year.

Tom Stoltman who lives with autism uses his platform on the world stage to speak about his diagnosis.

He said: “People with autism get labelled as disabled and all that kind of stuff.

“I wanted it to be a superpower – and look at me. I’m a three-time World’s Strongest Man, living with autism every single day of my life.”

 

