Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Absolutely sickening’: Outrage after two shrews found dead in dumped beer bottle at Glencoe beauty spot

Volunteers found the dead small mammals as they collected five bin bags of rubbish discarded around Loch Achtriochtan.

By Alberto Lejarraga
two dead shrews in a bottle
Staff at the Reserve found two dead shrews while litter picking this morning. Image: Glencoe National Nature Reserve

Staff at the Glencoe National Nature Reserve were saddened by the discovery of two dead shrews inside a discarded beer bottle.

Ranger Lindsay and volunteer Holly were litter picking around Loch Achtriochtan when they found the dead small mammals inside a bottle of Corona.

The dumped glass bottle was not the only litter found at the beauty spot, as they collected five bin bags of rubbish from the area.

The charity shared a post on its Facebook to raise awareness among hikers of the importance of taking their waste home.

Bottles are a death trap for shrews

The Natural Reserve explained on social media that dumped bottles are incredibly dangerous for shrews and other small mammals.

The post read: “Shrews like to crawl inside small holes for cover and to hunt for insects, but the smooth surface of a bottle often makes it impossible to get back out.

WARNING: The following images may cause distress to some people. 

The shrews were found dead inside the beer bottle. Image: Glencoe National Nature Reserve
Volunteers collected five bags of litter. Image: Glencoe National Nature Reserve

“If they don’t drown in rainwater or the liquid remnants of the container, they eventually die of stress, starvation or exposure when they are unable to dry off.”

They also revealed that a study in a US National Park found dead small mammals in one in 10 of 1000 discarded bottles, with one of them containing more than 20 skeletons.

Shrews found dead at Glencoe spark outrage on social media

The graphic pictures posted by the organisation led to dozens of angry reactions on Facebook.

Expressing both anger and sadness, most comments pointed out how easy it is to bring home the stuff you take to the hills.

Sarah Clark said: “Why can’t people just bin stuff, it’s not difficult. They don’t deserve to be in a beautiful place.”

On a similar tone, Dawn McAra wrote: “It makes me equally mad and sad. It’s not rocket science. You have carried it in, carry it back out. You have chosen to visit these places because they are beautiful, why leave litter and spoil it for everyone else!”

Gordon Hall described the images as “totally disgusting and cruel” while Morag Brown wrote they were “absolutely sickening.”

Meanwhile, Paul Rose said the post was “terrible and deeply saddening” while Lesley McAneny-Turner and Neil Bell said it was “heartbreaking.”

‘We need your help!’ Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team launches crowdfunder to help pay for new centre to tackle huge rise in callouts

 

