Body of man discovered as Kirkwall Harbour closed off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Body of man discovered as Kirkwall Harbour closed off

Ferries have been cancelled as officers and Coastguard officials work in the harbour.

By Louise Glen
Kirkwall harbour
Kirkwall Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The body of a man has been discovered in Kirkwall Harbour.

Police said the body was discovered this morning around 5.40am.

Emergency services are working in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40am on Wednesday, 8 May, 2024, the body of a man was discovered in the water at Kirkwall Harbour, Orkney.

“Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing.”

Ferry services have been cancelled while the police investigation takes place in Kirkwall.

The linkspan has been closed, and the 7am ferry service to Stronsay and Eday was cancelled this morning.

A report on the Orkney Ferries Facebook page, states that the disruption has been caused by an “ongoing police investigation”.

A Coastguard spokesperson described it as an ongoing incident, she was unable to provide more details.

‘Foot passengers only’

The report on the Orkney Ferries social media reads: “We would like to advise passengers that the 7am service to Stronsay and Eday is cancelled

“The 7.20am service to Westray and 7.40am service to Sanday will depart as scheduled.

“However, the service from Kirkwall will be foot passengers only.”

Adding: “This is due to the closure of the linkspan due to the ongoing Police investigation.

“Further updates will be provided when available.”

An earlier post said: “We would like to advise passengers that due to an ongoing police investigation and closure of the Kirkwall pier, there may be a delay to all North Isles services this morning”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were not in attendance at the incident.

Earlier this week, Orkney Ferries warned of spring tides and low waters impacting on sailings to Stronsay and Eday today.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.