Body of man discovered as Kirkwall Harbour closed off

The body of a man has been discovered in Kirkwall Harbour.

Police said the body was discovered this morning around 5.40am.

Emergency services are working in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40am on Wednesday, 8 May, 2024, the body of a man was discovered in the water at Kirkwall Harbour, Orkney.

“Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing.”

Ferry services have been cancelled while the police investigation takes place in Kirkwall.

The linkspan has been closed, and the 7am ferry service to Stronsay and Eday was cancelled this morning.

A report on the Orkney Ferries Facebook page, states that the disruption has been caused by an “ongoing police investigation”.

A Coastguard spokesperson described it as an ongoing incident, she was unable to provide more details.

‘Foot passengers only’

The report on the Orkney Ferries social media reads: “We would like to advise passengers that the 7am service to Stronsay and Eday is cancelled

“The 7.20am service to Westray and 7.40am service to Sanday will depart as scheduled.

“However, the service from Kirkwall will be foot passengers only.”

Adding: “This is due to the closure of the linkspan due to the ongoing Police investigation.

“Further updates will be provided when available.”

An earlier post said: “We would like to advise passengers that due to an ongoing police investigation and closure of the Kirkwall pier, there may be a delay to all North Isles services this morning”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were not in attendance at the incident.

Earlier this week, Orkney Ferries warned of spring tides and low waters impacting on sailings to Stronsay and Eday today.

