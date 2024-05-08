Family’s tribute to ex-Aberdeenshire Council chief executive, Alan Campbell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Family’s tribute to ex-Aberdeenshire Council chief executive, Alan Campbell

The 77-year-old papa was also honorary president of Deeside Thistle Cycling Club.

By Lindsay Bruce
Alan Campbell CBE, former chief executive of Grampian Region and Aberdeenshire councils.
Alan Campbell CBE, former chief executive of Grampian Region and Aberdeenshire councils.

As one of Scotland’s longest-serving council chief executives, Granite City-born Alan Campbell gave the best years of his life to Aberdeen and the Shire.

Now, in the wake of his death at 77, tributes have been paid to the dad-of-three and honorary president of Deeside Thistle Cycling Club.

Proud Aberdeen loon

Alan Grant Campbell was born on December 4 1946, in Aberdeen. One of four children for plumber and electrician Archie Campbell, and his wife Catherine, he began his schooling at Mile End Primary.

Always living within walking distance “of the spire of the Beechgrove church” he then attended the city’s Grammar School before studying law at Aberdeen University.

At an election count, one of Alan Campbell’s many tasks during his long career in local administration.

Graduating in 1968 Alan began his career as a solicitor in the clerk’s department of Aberdeen County Council. It would prove to be the start of a long and prestigious local authority career.

He never lost his ties with the Grammar, however, remaining a proud member – and former chairman – of the Former Pupils’ Association throughout his life.

Building a life together

In the early 70s Alan met Susie Black from Dunfermline, who had moved to Aberdeen.

The couple married, in Aberdeen University chapel, in June 1974.

The following year daughter Louisa was born and Alan became assistant director of law and administration for Grampian Regional Council, a post he held until 1979.

In between times, the Campbell family continued to grow.

Alan Campbell, who served as chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council.

Son Simon arrived in 1977 with Lucy following two years later just as Alan was promoted to deputy director of law and administration, for the local authority.

In 1984 he progressed to director and in 1991 he became chief executive, until 1995 when he took the helm of Aberdeenshire Council, due to local authority restructuring.

‘Steady and calm’

As Grampian Region’s chief executive Alan was responsible for 25,000 staff with an annual budget of more than £600 million.

Malcolm Bruce, Lord Bruce of Bennachie, described Alan as “a steady, calm and wise administrator over many years.”

At the helm of a Peterhead RNLI vessel is Alan Campbell with a lifeboat crew behind him.

Alan retired in 2008. His tenure made him the longest-serving local authority chief executive in the country, at the time.

Prior to his departure, Audit Scotland published a Best Value report.

Under Alan’s leadership, it stated Aberdeenshire Council had taken a step closer to being “the best in Scotland,” after twice topping the table for the country’s best quality of life.

Recognised for his service

He served as a member of the independent committee of inquiry, set up by the Scottish Government, chaired by Professor Gavin McCrone in 1999, making recommendations for a new conditions package for teachers.

The review led to major changes in the teaching profession, including a 23% pay rise over three years, a simplified career structure, and new working time arrangements.

Alan Campbell CBE, receiving his honorary doctorate. Proudly with him is son Simon, daughter Louisa, wife Susie and daughter Lucy.

In 2002 Alan was made CBE for services to local government at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II. A huge honour, it remained a source of great pride for Alan and his family.

In 2005 he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Aberdeen University.

Family man

Underpinning Alan’s life was his strong Christian faith. As a boy he was a proud member of 13th Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade, later becoming an active member and elder of Queen’s Cross Church.

Always a keen cycler, he was a popular member, former chairman and honorary president of Deeside Thistle Cycling Club. Still giving “much younger folk a run for their money” until fairly recently, his passion for taking to the road was a pastime he liked to enjoy with his children and grandchildren.

Dad and papa, Alan Campbell.

A proud papa, the time he spent time with his seven grandkids, watching them run, building dens with them in the garden or taking them on trips to Knockburn Loch, was his greatest delight.

Consummate sportsman

In May last year, just weeks after a European cycling holiday with his son, Alan received a cancer diagnosis.

On April 8, surrounded by family, he passed away peacefully in Roxburghe House.

A celebration of his life took place on April 19. At his church, hundreds of people attended to pay their last respects. As a nod to his fondness for his time in the Boys’ Brigade, the hymn: Will Your Anchor Hold, was chosen.

Alan Campbell, centre, in his Deeside Thistle kit, shown next to cyclist Dave Anderson and fellow club members in 1981.

A humble man despite his many high achievements, Alan was also a “genuine sportsman”. The family of the devoted husband, dad and papa are now greatly comforted by the many tributes and messages received.

Alan’s son Simon said: “So many many people spoke to us at dad’s funeral, or have been in touch since. We’ve been quite taken aback by how many people said how much he meant to them.

“He worked so hard and had responsibility for so many people, which we’re only realising the full scale of now.”

Aberdeenshire legacy

A man who could speak to anyone, regardless of background, his contribution to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire can’t be underestimated.

“We miss him terribly,” Simon added.

Alan Campbell, while chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council.<br />Picture by Chris Sumner.

Donations from Alan’s funeral went to Friends of Roxburghe House and Cancer Research UK.

He is survived by his wife, his children, and his grandchildren: Harry, Archie, Jasmine, Benjamin, Millie, Poppy, and William.

More from Obituaries

TJ Blanchard, of McDermott International, as he'll be remembered by friends in Peterhead and Inverness.
Death of former McDermott oilman TJ Blanchard, who lived in Peterhead and Inverness
Anne Mary Paterson was a renowned historian
'She was a giant of a figure': Beauly historian had links to shinty, wartime…
Geoff Jarvis of Tarland, who pioneered computer systems for the farming industry, with wife Margaret.
Obituary: Farming systems pioneer, Geoff Jarvis of Tarland, 91
The funeral procession of Vince Canale, the Aberdeen-supporting face of the Washington and Promenade cafes for decades. Image by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Watch: Sunshine, singing and a beachfront of friends, as mourners turn out to bid…
Forbes Stephen, who was born in Aberdeen, was chief marshal at Dunhill. Image by John Stewart.
Death of Aberdeen-born golfer, Dunhill marshal and motor trade boss, Forbes Stephen
Former managing director of Gordon and MacPhail, Ian Urquhart.
'Ever a proud Elgin loon': Tributes to Ian Urquhart of whisky giants Gordon and…
Vince Canale of the Washington Cafe, Aberdeen.
Popular face of Aberdeen ice cream cafes, Vince Canale dies age 87
Inverurie dad Euan Henderson, who died suddenly age 33.
'Loving dad with a heart of gold': Tributes to Inverurie plumber Euan Henderson, 33
Family man and popular Kemnay DJ, Sandy Elrick, with his wife and grandchildren.
'He was everything to us': Family's tribute to Kemnay 'Ace of Spades' DJ Sandy…
Sandy Mitchell who owned Kintore butcher shop A&A Mitchell with wife Alice.
Retired Kintore gardener and butcher, Sandy Mitchell, dies age 74