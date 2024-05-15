Man left with severe facial injuries after attack at Stornoway bus station

A 35-year-old man attacked near Stornoway bus station has been left with severe facial injuries.

The man, who has not been named by police, was attacked by two men around 10.45pm on Saturday May 4.

Following the attack, the man was taken to Western Isles Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

He was later discharged.

Police have said they want to speak to two men in connection with the attack.

A spokesperson said: “Around 10.45pm an altercation took place between two groups of men near to the bus terminal which resulted in a 35-year-old man sustaining serious facial injuries.”

Description of attackers

Officers described two men in connection with the incident.

The spokesman continued: “The first is described as 18 to 25 years old, 5ft 7ins, of slim build, with brown hair and a long fringe and wearing dark clothing.

“The second is described as 18 to 25 years old, 6ft, of slim build with dark hair and wearing dark clothing.”

Inspector Euan Cowan said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If any members of the public were in Stornoway town centre late on Saturday May 4 and witnessed what happened, or anything else suspicious, please get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the surrounding area if they have captured anything which could be of significance to our inquiries.”