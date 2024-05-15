Georgia Toffolo’s ‘punk mum’ takes BrewDog Ellon tour as family enjoy Aberdeenshire weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Georgia Toffolo’s ‘punk mum’ takes BrewDog Ellon tour as family enjoy Aberdeenshire weekend

The celebrity wore her 'Sunday best' as she visited Meldrum House.

By Shanay Taylor
Georgia Toffolo's mum visits BrewDog HQ in Ellon. Image: Georgia Toffolo.
Georgia Toffolo's mum visits BrewDog HQ in Ellon. Image: Georgia Toffolo.

Georgia Toffolo has spent an ‘amazing’ weekend in Aberdeenshire with her family as they visited her and boyfriend James Watt.

The reality TV star’s family traveled from Devon last weekend to spend some quality time with the couple here in the north-east.

It seems they timed it right as they even got to soak in some of the Scottish sun, while it lasted!

Toff’s family visited Aberdeenshire last weekend. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

Toff’s family visit Aberdeenshire

The couple who hired an “18-seater Transit” for their families to tour the Highlands the week before have now explored the north-east.

You might have spotted the couple on their outings as they visited several parts of Aberdeenshire.

Former Made in Chelsea star Georgia shared a glimpse of their weekend on Instagram which included a visit to Meldrum House and a trip to BrewDog HQ in Ellon with her mum.

Georgia in her Sunday best. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

Sharing how she is “on a bit of a come down from the weekend”, she posted a series of pictures documenting the “best” weekend.

Toff’s Sunday best

Kicking off the weekend round-up, Georgia, known as ‘Toff’ to many, shared a picture of her in her “Sunday best” as the family made a trip to Meldrum House in Old Meldrum.

Georgia Toffolo singing to ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

This leads onto a video of her rapping to ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber and Ludacris, while in a minibus outside the hotel.

Her Alaia handbag. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

In good old Toff fashion, she also shared a picture of an Alaia bag which she “wrestled out of someone’s hands in Selfridges.”

Then it was off for a picnic at the “famous 5 tree”, followed by a picture of her beloved dog Monty, being a “good ball boy.”

The pair shopping in Coop. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

Her followers and fellow shoppers even caught the pair buying a “tinny” in the Co-op, which we can only presume was crafted by BrewDog.

Her dog Monty. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

She also shared a video of James Watt loading her family members into the transit at BrewDog HQ in Ellon, where she says she is “happiest.”

Toff’s mum even made an appearance on the feed as she dons a high-vis jacket outside BrewDog HQ, and is referred to as “Punk Mum”.

Georgia in Aberdeenshire. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

The compilation ended with a picture of Georgia in an Adanola tracksuit after she had “smashed all the children at Badminton.”

‘I loved it so much’ – Toff’s family trip

Talking to her fans on her Instagram story, she said: “I still feel like I’m on a bit of a comedown from the weekend, I had the best time.

“My family came up from Devon to Scotland and we had like all the kids around and all my family and it was just amazing, I loved it so much.

“Bit of a bump back down to reality, the past couple of days. But, yeah all good up here. Just like bumbling around, getting sorted.”

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo
Toff shared a photo of her and James Watt on social media. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Facebook.

The reality TV star is still in this neck of the woods as she shared that she was on a shopping spree in Boots in Aberdeen yesterday.

Toff and James have been seen spending more time with their families since the BrewDog co-founder announced he was stepping down after 17 years at the helm.

The Ellon business tycoon, 41, said he was planning on “spending more time with family and loved ones” and was looking forward to “some time off for travelling and adventures”.

Georgia Toffolo visiting Gardenstown with James Watt. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

Georgia, 29, previously shared how “proud” she was of her boyfriend for “building one of the best brands in the world.”

Adding: “I’m more proud of you today than I have ever been.

“I’m holding on tight for the next adventure, I get to have a front-row seat for whatever madness you create next. Love you forever. xx”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Alisdair Randalls was convicted of rape at the High Court in Aberdeen.
'Depraved' Aberdeen DJ who raped student locked up for seven years
Offshore wind turbines like this one are seen as a potential Scottish supply chain bonanza.
North and north-east ports part of ambitious new Scottish group
Pope Francis is presiding over a climate change summit at the Vatican this week. The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron almost booked flights there without an invite. Image: AP (left)/DC Thomson (right)
Mix up nearly sent Aberdeen's Lord Provost on £2,000 trip to Vatican climate change…
Councillor Neil Copland and a sticker promoting Underground nightclub. Image: DCT Media
Nightclub taken to task over foul-mouthed sticker stuck to lampposts in Aberdeen
Andrew Milne admitted a charge of public indecency at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Kintore joiner caught on camera 'humping floor' of customer's living room
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man locked up for role in Torry drugs gang
A bus passing through the Union Street bus gate in Aberdeen city centre in February.
Aberdeen bus gates: Footfall plunges by more than 500,000 amid 'perception city centre is…
13
The Bread Guy team celebrating their win.
The Bread Guy story: How founder went from Kelly of Cults apprentice to national…
Portlethen Academy
Inspection reveals ‘additional support’ needed for Portlethen Academy
The Conglass masterplan site and the existing Cala Homes development nearby. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Plans for family homes in Inverurie rejected as green space would be '4% too…