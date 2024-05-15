Georgia Toffolo’s ‘punk mum’ takes BrewDog Ellon tour as family enjoy Aberdeenshire weekend

Georgia Toffolo has spent an ‘amazing’ weekend in Aberdeenshire with her family as they visited her and boyfriend James Watt.

The reality TV star’s family traveled from Devon last weekend to spend some quality time with the couple here in the north-east.

It seems they timed it right as they even got to soak in some of the Scottish sun, while it lasted!

Toff’s family visit Aberdeenshire

The couple who hired an “18-seater Transit” for their families to tour the Highlands the week before have now explored the north-east.

You might have spotted the couple on their outings as they visited several parts of Aberdeenshire.

Former Made in Chelsea star Georgia shared a glimpse of their weekend on Instagram which included a visit to Meldrum House and a trip to BrewDog HQ in Ellon with her mum.

Sharing how she is “on a bit of a come down from the weekend”, she posted a series of pictures documenting the “best” weekend.

Toff’s Sunday best

Kicking off the weekend round-up, Georgia, known as ‘Toff’ to many, shared a picture of her in her “Sunday best” as the family made a trip to Meldrum House in Old Meldrum.

This leads onto a video of her rapping to ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber and Ludacris, while in a minibus outside the hotel.

In good old Toff fashion, she also shared a picture of an Alaia bag which she “wrestled out of someone’s hands in Selfridges.”

Then it was off for a picnic at the “famous 5 tree”, followed by a picture of her beloved dog Monty, being a “good ball boy.”

Her followers and fellow shoppers even caught the pair buying a “tinny” in the Co-op, which we can only presume was crafted by BrewDog.

She also shared a video of James Watt loading her family members into the transit at BrewDog HQ in Ellon, where she says she is “happiest.”

Toff’s mum even made an appearance on the feed as she dons a high-vis jacket outside BrewDog HQ, and is referred to as “Punk Mum”.

The compilation ended with a picture of Georgia in an Adanola tracksuit after she had “smashed all the children at Badminton.”

‘I loved it so much’ – Toff’s family trip

Talking to her fans on her Instagram story, she said: “I still feel like I’m on a bit of a comedown from the weekend, I had the best time.

“My family came up from Devon to Scotland and we had like all the kids around and all my family and it was just amazing, I loved it so much.

“Bit of a bump back down to reality, the past couple of days. But, yeah all good up here. Just like bumbling around, getting sorted.”

The reality TV star is still in this neck of the woods as she shared that she was on a shopping spree in Boots in Aberdeen yesterday.

Toff and James have been seen spending more time with their families since the BrewDog co-founder announced he was stepping down after 17 years at the helm.

The Ellon business tycoon, 41, said he was planning on “spending more time with family and loved ones” and was looking forward to “some time off for travelling and adventures”.

Georgia, 29, previously shared how “proud” she was of her boyfriend for “building one of the best brands in the world.”

Adding: “I’m more proud of you today than I have ever been.

“I’m holding on tight for the next adventure, I get to have a front-row seat for whatever madness you create next. Love you forever. xx”