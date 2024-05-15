Oban kiltmakers in shock after being forced to shut up shop

An Oban kiltmakers has been forced to leave its George Street premises “with immediate effect” – but insists it is still open for business.

Alan Moore, who owns Connel Bay Scottish Highlandwear with partner Deborah, said it was a difficult moment for the pair after the landlord terminated their lease without warning.

But he told The Press and Journal that they would not let anyone with a booking down.

Connel Bay Scottish Highlandwear has been situated at 119 George Street on Oban‘s main thoroughfare for around a year.

It is one of only a handful of bespoke kilt makers remaining in Scotland.

‘We will get back to you’

Anyone with an outstanding order with the company will be contacted, and new orders for kilts or hire are still being taken.

Anyone who has an order, or who requires business services, can still contact Alan and Deborah by email, or by sending a message on Facebook.

Trained tailor Alan told The Press and Journal: “We are still open, and still working – just not from the George Street shop.

“We don’t want anyone to worry or panic.

“Please get in touch with us by email or a message at any time, and we will get back to you.”

In a social media post, the owners said: “It’s with regret that we’ve been told our tenancy in 119 George street has been terminated with immediate effect.

“We are still very much a going concern and will open up new premises as soon as possible.

“But for the meantime, we are continuing to sew kilts and fulfil orders remotely.”

He wrote: “All clients with existing orders and bookings will be contacted individually as we look to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”