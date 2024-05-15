Oban kiltmakers in shock after being forced to shut up shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban kiltmakers in shock after being forced to shut up shop

Connel Bay Scottish Highlandwear is 'still open' for business, but the owners are working from home for now.

By Louise Glen
The owners say they will not let anyone down. Image: Connel Bay Facebook
The owners say they will not let anyone down. Image: Connel Bay Facebook

An Oban kiltmakers has been forced to leave its George Street premises “with immediate effect” – but insists it is still open for business.

Alan Moore, who owns Connel Bay Scottish Highlandwear with partner Deborah, said it was a difficult moment for the pair after the landlord terminated their lease without warning.

But he told The Press and Journal that they would not let anyone with a booking down.

Connel Bay Scottish Highlandwear has been situated at 119 George Street on Oban‘s main thoroughfare for around a year.

It is one of only a handful of bespoke kilt makers remaining in Scotland.

Oban Kiltmakers
Connel Bay Scottish Highlandwear has closed it’s George St doors. Image: Connel Bay Facebook

‘We will get back to you’

Anyone with an outstanding order with the company will be contacted, and new orders for kilts or hire are still being taken.

Anyone who has an order, or who requires business services, can still contact Alan and Deborah by email, or by sending a message on Facebook.

Trained tailor Alan told The Press and Journal: “We are still open, and still working – just not from the George Street shop.

“We don’t want anyone to worry or panic.

“Please get in touch with us by email or a message at any time, and we will get back to you.”

George Street in Oban, where Kebabish is located.
Connel Bay is on George Street in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

In a social media post, the owners said: “It’s with regret that we’ve been told our tenancy in 119 George street has been terminated with immediate effect.

“We are still very much a going concern and will open up new premises as soon as possible.

“But for the meantime, we are continuing to sew kilts and fulfil orders remotely.”

He wrote: “All clients with existing orders and bookings will be contacted individually as we look to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

 

 

