‘A champion of live Scottish music’: Tributes paid to woman who died at Skye Live Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘A champion of live Scottish music’: Tributes paid to woman who died at Skye Live Festival

Scottish musician Bobby Motherwell said Heather Aird was a “constant" of the Scottish music scene.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Heather Aird
Heather Aird, from Preston, sadly died at the Skye Live Festival. Image: Facebook

Tributes have been paid to a woman – and Scottish music-lover – who died at the Skye Live festival at the weekend.

Heather Aird passed away at the major Portree event on Saturday morning.

Today, musicians and friends have spoken of their disbelief at the news – and celebrated a person who immersed herself in the Scottish music scene.

Heather, who was from Preston in Lancashire, often shared updates online of the different gigs she attended.

Scottish musician Bobby Motherwell said Heather was a regular at his concerts and described her as “a champion of live music.”

Bobby Motherwell tribute to Heather Aird

The Glaswegian poet, singer and songwriter shared a beautiful tribute online, saying Heather was so “generous and encouraging” about his craft.

He told The Press and Journal she was “a lovely human being”.

He said: “She was a champion of live music and such a constant in the Scottish music scene that you would be forgiven for thinking she lived here.

“She loved the music scene we have in Scotland and supported it like no one else I know.

Skye Live Music Festival big top.
Heather sadly died at the Skye Live festival. Image: Skye Live Music Festival/ Ryan Buchanan.

“We all followed her travels and posts on Facebook and I was amazed at the commitment and love and knowledge she had for music.

“She will be sorely missed; that broad smile and generous hug that we are all familiar with.

“I had only really known her for a few years, catching up occasionally when we would bump into each other at gigs, but I will be forever grateful that I got to spend some valuable time with her, and for her generous and encouraging words about my writing and songs during the Lochwinnoch Arts Festival in March.”

Meanwhile, musician Yvonne Lyon said online: “Thank you for all your encouragement about my music. You did what you loved right up to the end.

“You were loved. Your love and light goes on.”

Death during Skye Live Festival

Police confirmed they were called to the festival at the weekend after a woman become “unwell”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Saturday, 11 May, we were called to a report of a woman unwell at an event in Portree.

“Police and ambulance attended however the woman was pronounced dead.

“Inquiries continue however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The owners say they will not let anyone down. Image: Connel Bay Facebook
Oban kiltmakers in shock after being forced to shut up shop
Arnish shipyard owner Harland & Wolff hits back after shares plunge
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former police officer was jailed for seven years today after subjecting a woman to 'appalling' abuse including having sex with her without consent. Christopher Wylie, 47, also offered another man sexual intercourse with the victim in exchange for drugs. Wylie, a used car salesman, throttled the woman and lunged at her while he was in possession of a knife during abusive conduct that spanned 20 months - pic for convict's sentencing Picture shows; The now-former PC Christopher Wylie (joined police in 2009 for about 10 years). Outside Tain Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 02/05/2013
Former Highland police officer jailed for 'humiliating' abuse of woman
CR0048268, Adele Merson, Aberdeen. Health Secretary Neil Gray visited Aberdeen to announce support for football mental wellbeing programme. Additional funding for Changing Room  Extra Time. Picture of Neil Gray. Wednesday, May 15th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Health Secretary Neil Gray 'expects' return to 24-hour urgent care after Skye health crisis
A rain-washed street in Stornoway with a faint rainbow visible in the sky.
Man left with severe facial injuries after attack at Stornoway bus station
Offshore wind turbines like this one are seen as a potential Scottish supply chain bonanza.
North and north-east ports part of ambitious new Scottish group
Oban FM presenter Campbell Cameron
Oban FM 'needs £10k for survival' as radio presenters asked to pay to stay…
Edward Macdonald-Haig appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Highland turbine technician 'fell asleep at wheel' before A9 crash in Perthshire
Lady Carbisdale has raised a court action against SSEN
Carbisdale Castle owner goes to court over SSEN plans for power line she says…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 24th September '19 File Pics. The Royal Hotel, Tain, Ross-shire.
Highland hotel boss sexually assaulted man in one of the rooms