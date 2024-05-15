‘A champion of live Scottish music’: Tributes paid to woman who died at Skye Live Festival

Tributes have been paid to a woman – and Scottish music-lover – who died at the Skye Live festival at the weekend.

Heather Aird passed away at the major Portree event on Saturday morning.

Today, musicians and friends have spoken of their disbelief at the news – and celebrated a person who immersed herself in the Scottish music scene.

Heather, who was from Preston in Lancashire, often shared updates online of the different gigs she attended.

Scottish musician Bobby Motherwell said Heather was a regular at his concerts and described her as “a champion of live music.”

Bobby Motherwell tribute to Heather Aird

The Glaswegian poet, singer and songwriter shared a beautiful tribute online, saying Heather was so “generous and encouraging” about his craft.

He told The Press and Journal she was “a lovely human being”.

He said: “She was a champion of live music and such a constant in the Scottish music scene that you would be forgiven for thinking she lived here.

“She loved the music scene we have in Scotland and supported it like no one else I know.

“We all followed her travels and posts on Facebook and I was amazed at the commitment and love and knowledge she had for music.

“She will be sorely missed; that broad smile and generous hug that we are all familiar with.

“I had only really known her for a few years, catching up occasionally when we would bump into each other at gigs, but I will be forever grateful that I got to spend some valuable time with her, and for her generous and encouraging words about my writing and songs during the Lochwinnoch Arts Festival in March.”

Meanwhile, musician Yvonne Lyon said online: “Thank you for all your encouragement about my music. You did what you loved right up to the end.

“You were loved. Your love and light goes on.”

Death during Skye Live Festival

Police confirmed they were called to the festival at the weekend after a woman become “unwell”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Saturday, 11 May, we were called to a report of a woman unwell at an event in Portree.

“Police and ambulance attended however the woman was pronounced dead.

“Inquiries continue however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”