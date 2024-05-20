Hunt for man who hid in bushes then followed 16-year-old girl in Fort William

A 16-year-old girl was followed home by a man who was hiding in bushes in the Black Parks area of Fort William.

The girl raised matters with police after the man ran towards her, leaving her “shaken and scared”.

The incident happened last Thursday – but other people walking alone have been warned about the man.

Black Parks is a route along Fort William‘s shorefront and leads from the Inverlochy area to Lochyside and Caol.

It is unlit and there are no houses in the immediate vicinity of the area.

The teenager has now reported the matter to the police, who are warning other people walking in the An Aird and Black Parks area.

‘Man was believed to be in bushes’

A spokesperson for police said: “Police in Fort William are appealing for information after a 16-year-old girl raised concerns that a man had been following her at about 9pm on Thursday 16 May 2024 whilst she had been walking alone in the An Aird to Black Parks area.

“The man is believed to have been hiding in bushes at the side of the trail that follows the shore line between Inverlochy and Black Parks.

“He then followed and ran towards her near to Soldiers Bridge. He did not interact further but his actions left her feeling shaken and scared.”

The man is described as being in his 40’s, wearing dark shorts and a dark t-shirt.

His hair is dark, worn in a short ponytail with short sides. It is thought that he has an eastern European accent.

Local officers are making ongoing attempts to trace the man.

The spokesman added: “If you have seen anyone matching his description in that local area or can provide any further information please contact 101 and quoting incident 4026 of 16th May 2024.