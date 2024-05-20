Hunt for man who hid in bushes then followed 16-year-old girl in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for man who hid in bushes then followed 16-year-old girl in Fort William

The teenager was left shaken and scared after he ran towards her.

By Louise Glen
The man ran at the teen in Fort William.

A 16-year-old girl was followed home by a man who was hiding in bushes in the Black Parks area of Fort William.

The girl raised matters with police after the man ran towards her, leaving her “shaken and scared”.

The incident happened last Thursday – but other people walking alone have been warned about the man.

Black Parks is a route along Fort William‘s shorefront and leads from the Inverlochy area to Lochyside and Caol.

It is unlit and there are no houses in the immediate vicinity of the area.

The teenager has now reported the matter to the police, who are warning other people walking in the An Aird and Black Parks area.

‘Man was believed to be in bushes’

A spokesperson for police said: “Police in Fort William are appealing for information after a 16-year-old girl raised concerns that a man had been following her at about 9pm on Thursday 16 May 2024 whilst she had been walking alone in the An Aird to Black Parks area.

“The man is believed to have been hiding in bushes at the side of the trail that follows the shore line between Inverlochy and Black Parks.

“He then followed and ran towards her near to Soldiers Bridge. He did not interact further but his actions left her feeling shaken and scared.”

The man is described as being in his 40’s, wearing dark shorts and a dark t-shirt.

His hair is dark, worn in a short ponytail with short sides. It is thought that he has an eastern European accent.

Local officers are making ongoing attempts to trace the man.

The spokesman added: “If you have seen anyone matching his description in that local area or can provide any further information please contact 101 and quoting incident 4026 of 16th May 2024.

