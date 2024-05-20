Stonehaven dog owner electronically tagged after threatening neighbour in poo dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven dog owner electronically tagged after threatening neighbour in poo dispute

Stewart Sutherland's made threats after the woman shovelled up his dog's poo and emptied it into his garden.

By David McPhee
Stewart Sutherland threatened his neighbour following an argument over dog poo. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
A dog owner has been electronically tagged after he made violent threats to a woman who picked up his pet’s poo from neighbouring gardens and emptied it into his.

Stewart Sutherland, 33, appeared on the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted making threats to his neighbour when she shovelled up the mess his dogs had left around the area and put it over his fence.

Becoming immediately irate, Sutherland told the woman to send her partner to see him, adding that he would teach him to “sort her out”.

Sutherland – who was already subject to three court orders – will now be restricted to his home for weeks.

Woman shovelled dog poo into accused’s garden

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that at around 3.30pm on March 2 last year, Sutherland’s neighbour was in her garden in Greig Place, Stonehaven, when she noted there were “numerous piles of dog waste in gardens other than the accused’s”.

The woman then picked up the dog poo with a shovel, walked over to Sutherland’s property and emptied it into his garden.

“The accused observed this and began shouting and swearing in an aggressive manner,” Ms Cardow said.

Sutherland then told the woman: “F****** leave it alone. You should send your man to see me.

“I’ll teach him to batter you and sort you out.”

The woman then told Sutherland that this wouldn’t be a problem if he just kept the dogs in his own garden, rather than letting them roam around.

He again appeared “aggressive and angry”, and the woman felt the situation might escalate into physical violence, so she contacted the police.

Sutherland on three court orders already

In the dock, Sutherand pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client suffered from mental health issues and had not been taking his medication during this period.

“He appears to have settled down of late,” Mr Sutherland said, but added that he still suffers “mental health challenges”.

Sheriff David Nicolson told Sutherland: “In light of the fact that you already have three community payback orders outstanding, the court will make a further order and that will be a restriction of liberty order.”

The sheriff made Sutherland, of Dennis Close, Aberdeen, subject to an electronic tag for eight weeks.

