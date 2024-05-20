Stonehaven dog owner electronically tagged after threatening neighbour in poo dispute

A dog owner has been electronically tagged after he made violent threats to a woman who picked up his pet’s poo from neighbouring gardens and emptied it into his.

Stewart Sutherland, 33, appeared on the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted making threats to his neighbour when she shovelled up the mess his dogs had left around the area and put it over his fence.

Becoming immediately irate, Sutherland told the woman to send her partner to see him, adding that he would teach him to “sort her out”.

Sutherland – who was already subject to three court orders – will now be restricted to his home for weeks.

Woman shovelled dog poo into accused’s garden

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that at around 3.30pm on March 2 last year, Sutherland’s neighbour was in her garden in Greig Place, Stonehaven, when she noted there were “numerous piles of dog waste in gardens other than the accused’s”.

The woman then picked up the dog poo with a shovel, walked over to Sutherland’s property and emptied it into his garden.

“The accused observed this and began shouting and swearing in an aggressive manner,” Ms Cardow said.

Sutherland then told the woman: “F****** leave it alone. You should send your man to see me.

“I’ll teach him to batter you and sort you out.”

The woman then told Sutherland that this wouldn’t be a problem if he just kept the dogs in his own garden, rather than letting them roam around.

He again appeared “aggressive and angry”, and the woman felt the situation might escalate into physical violence, so she contacted the police.

Sutherland on three court orders already

In the dock, Sutherand pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client suffered from mental health issues and had not been taking his medication during this period.

“He appears to have settled down of late,” Mr Sutherland said, but added that he still suffers “mental health challenges”.

Sheriff David Nicolson told Sutherland: “In light of the fact that you already have three community payback orders outstanding, the court will make a further order and that will be a restriction of liberty order.”

The sheriff made Sutherland, of Dennis Close, Aberdeen, subject to an electronic tag for eight weeks.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.