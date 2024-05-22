Two motorcyclists involved in ‘serious’ crash near Loch Assynt

Two motorcyclists have been involved in a crash near Loch Assynt.

Emergency services were called to the A837 Lochinver Road at about 11am on Wednesday.

It is understood two motorcycles have been involved in the crash, which has been described as “serious” by police.

Officers, fire crews and paramedics are in attendance dealing with the incident.

The road has been closed in both directions.

A post shared by police online sates: “The A837 Lochinver Road is closed, near Loch Assynt, following a serious road crash involving two motorcyclists.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area as emergency services deal with the incident.”

The fire service has dispatched two appliances to the scene from Achiltibuie and Ullapool.

They received the call at 11.09am.

