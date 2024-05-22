Rape accused who vanished in Argyll arrested in Spain after international manhunt

A man accused of rape who went missing in Argyll nearly two years ago has been found and arrested in Spain.

James Clacher, 55, disappeared on May 30, 2022 and his car was found in an Argyll car park the following day.

He was due to stand trial for rape when he vanished.

Members of the public were advised at the time not to approach Mr Clacher, from Bellshill, but to call the police if they have any information.

James Clacher car seen on A83

His car, a Suzuki Swift, was last seen in Arrochar car park at the side of the A83.

He was believed to have been hiking in the Argyll at the time of his disappearance.

However, police have now confirmed Mr Clacher has been found in Spain.

A police spokesperson said: “A 55-year-old man was arrested on an international arrest warrant in Spain on Tuesday, May 21.

“We are liaising with partner agencies, and he will be subject to extradition proceedings.”