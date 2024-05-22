Rape accused who vanished in Argyll arrested in Spain after international manhunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Rape accused who vanished in Argyll arrested in Spain after international manhunt

The search for the 55-year-old started in 2022.

By Ross Hempseed
drugs investigation
Image: Police Scotland.

A man accused of rape who went missing in Argyll nearly two years ago has been found and arrested in Spain.

James Clacher, 55, disappeared on May 30, 2022 and his car was found in an Argyll car park the following day.

He was due to stand trial for rape when he vanished.

Members of the public were advised at the time not to approach Mr Clacher, from Bellshill, but to call the police if they have any information.

James Clacher car seen on A83

His car, a Suzuki Swift, was last seen in Arrochar car park at the side of the A83.

He was believed to have been hiking in the Argyll at the time of his disappearance.

However, police have now confirmed Mr Clacher has been found in Spain.

A police spokesperson said: “A 55-year-old man was arrested on an international arrest warrant in Spain on Tuesday, May 21.

“We are liaising with partner agencies, and he will be subject to extradition proceedings.”

More from Highlands & Islands

MV Alfred on water
Video shows moment ferry struck rocks at Swona Island after master 'fell asleep'
Image taken from the video posted online. Image: Facebook.
Teen charged with dangerous driving after Alness viral video
trafic chaos due flooding
Travel disruption warning as heavy rain to hit the Highlands
Police at scene of motorcycle crash near Loch Assynt
Two motorcyclists involved in 'serious' crash near Loch Assynt
Destroyed roof of Corriemount
Late-night fire which destroyed historic Muir of Ord house being treated as deliberate
Toony Mcloughlin wants his wife Kathie to come home to Portree. He is pictured looking at a picture of his wife.
'Bring Kathie back to Skye': Exhausted pensioner travels 12 hours every week to see…
Two kayakers got into difficulty on Loch Carron. Image: DC Thomson.
One person taken to hospital after two people fall out of kayak on Loch…
Broomhill Country House outside.
'Outstanding' Highland home with eight bedrooms and room for 14 cars on the market
The new Original Factory Shop located on Academy Street, Inverness.
First customers at new Fort William discount store to receive free gift cards
A heavy police presence on Glamis Road. Image: DCT Media
Man appears in court accused of serious assault in Wick