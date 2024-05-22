Travel disruption warning as heavy rain to hit the Highlands

A second yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for the Highlands.

It follows the one issued yesterday for the eastern area of the region, Aberdeenshire and Moray between 12pm today, Wednesday 22 and 6pm tomorrow, Thursday, May 23.

The Met Office has now announced that the second weather warning will be in place from 5pm today until 10am tomorrow.

It will affect most of the west and north-west area of the region, including Fort William, Skye, Ullapool and Thurso.

The weather agency said heavy rain could lead to travel disruption as well as flooding.

Second yellow weather warning for the Highlands

Following the announcement, the Met Office advised that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

It added that bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer than usual.

Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services may also occur.

Flood alerts for Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

Today’s yellow weather warning for “heavy rain” follows the one issued yesterday for the north-and north.

It is in place for Aberdeenshire, Moray and the eastern Highlands between 12pm today and 6pm tomorrow.

The Met Office warned that the heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption in the affected areas.

The weather agency said that some places could see 60 to 80 mm of rain falling in 12 hours.