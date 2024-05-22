Travel disruption warning as heavy rain to hit the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Travel disruption warning as heavy rain to hit the Highlands

It will affect the western area of the region from 5pm today.  

By Alberto Lejarraga
trafic chaos due flooding
A second yellow warning for heavy rain has been issue for the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A second yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for the Highlands.

It follows the one issued yesterday for the eastern area of the region, Aberdeenshire and Moray between 12pm today, Wednesday 22 and 6pm tomorrow, Thursday, May 23.

The Met Office has now announced that the second weather warning will be in place from 5pm today until 10am tomorrow.

It will affect most of the west and north-west area of the region, including Fort William, Skye, Ullapool and Thurso.

The weather agency said heavy rain could lead to travel disruption as well as flooding.

Two yellow weather warnings for heavy rain are now issued for the Highlands today and tomorrow. Image: Met Office

Second yellow weather warning for the Highlands

Following the announcement, the Met Office advised that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

It added that bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer than usual.

Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services may also occur.

Flood alerts for Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

Today’s yellow weather warning for “heavy rain” follows the one issued yesterday for the north-and north.

It is in place for Aberdeenshire, Moray and the eastern Highlands between 12pm today and 6pm tomorrow.

The Met Office warned that the heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption in the affected areas.

The weather agency said that some places could see 60 to 80 mm of rain falling in 12 hours.

