Major Highland road closed due to two-vehicle crash

A major road in the Highlands has been closed due to a crash.

Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on the A839 between The Mound and Lairg at around 3:10pm.

The crash occurred near Pittentrail and resulted in the road, which is a major artery through the Highlands, to close to drivers.

Two fire appliances were deployed to the scene and were there for just over an hour.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and may need to travel a diversion via A836 and A949.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

