Roy MacGregor admits he made mistake by not handing Don Cowie his Ross County manager opportunity in November

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor admits he should have handed Don Cowie his managerial opportunity earlier than he did.

After steering County to Premiership safety, with an emphatic 6-1 play-off win over Raith Rovers, MacGregor confirmed interim boss Cowie will be handed the reins permanently.

Cowie, who was previously assistant manager, has been in charge since Derek Adams resigned in February.

Adams returned to the club for a third spell in charge at the tail end of last year, but it proved to be a turbulent period which lasted just 12 matches.

In hindsight, MacGregor says he made a mistake by not giving 41-year-old Cowie his chance following the dismissal of Malky Mackay in November.

MacGregor said: “Don was told before he got the job that it was his no matter what happened.

“He knew when he took over it didn’t matter where we finished, it would be him.

“But I didn’t want the interruption of speaking to his agent and all that during an important time, so we just left it the way it was.

“It was difficult for him, I made a mistake because he wanted the job when Malky left but I didn’t think it was fair to put him into that at the time.

“That was a mistake on my part, I got it wrong. I am delighted for him.

“He has a bond with the players, him being a local boy has been important for Ross County.”

Cowie, who was raised in Strathpeffer, came through County’s youth ranks as a player, before going on to reach the English Premier League with Cardiff City.

He earned 10 Scotland caps, before ending his playing career with a second spell with the Staggies.

Having spent nearly four years on the Staggies’ coaching staff, MacGregor insists the time is right for Cowie to lead the club.

MacGregor added: “I have known him for a long time, since he was nine years old, so to watch his journey, being a local boy, going away to play for Scotland then coming back, it has been fabulous.

“It has been a traumatic season off the park and if it has been like that off the park it will be difficult on it.

“The manager did so well to galvanise things and get the place going again.”