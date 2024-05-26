Roy MacGregor admits he made mistake by not handing Don Cowie his Ross County manager opportunity in November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Roy MacGregor admits he made mistake by not handing Don Cowie his Ross County manager opportunity in November

Cowie will take the permanent reins at Victoria Park, after steering the Staggies to Premiership safety.

By Andy Skinner
Don Cowie after leading Ross County to Premiership safety. Image: SNS
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor admits he should have handed Don Cowie his managerial opportunity earlier than he did.

After steering County to Premiership safety, with an emphatic 6-1 play-off win over Raith Rovers, MacGregor confirmed interim boss Cowie will be handed the reins permanently.

Cowie, who was previously assistant manager, has been in charge since Derek Adams resigned in February.

Adams returned to the club for a third spell in charge at the tail end of last year, but it proved to be a turbulent period which lasted just 12 matches.

Former Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

In hindsight, MacGregor says he made a mistake by not giving 41-year-old Cowie his chance following the dismissal of Malky Mackay in November.

MacGregor said: “Don was told before he got the job that it was his no matter what happened.

“He knew when he took over it didn’t matter where we finished, it would be him.

“But I didn’t want the interruption of speaking to his agent and all that during an important time, so we just left it the way it was.

“It was difficult for him, I made a mistake because he wanted the job when Malky left but I didn’t think it was fair to put him into that at the time.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

“That was a mistake on my part, I got it wrong. I am delighted for him.

“He has a bond with the players, him being a local boy has been important for Ross County.”

Cowie, who was raised in Strathpeffer, came through County’s youth ranks as a player, before going on to reach the English Premier League with Cardiff City.

He earned 10 Scotland caps, before ending his playing career with a second spell with the Staggies.

Having spent nearly four years on the Staggies’ coaching staff, MacGregor insists the time is right for Cowie to lead the club.

Don Cowie. Image: SNS

MacGregor added: “I have known him for a long time, since he was nine years old, so to watch his journey, being a local boy, going away to play for Scotland then coming back, it has been fabulous.

“It has been a traumatic season off the park and if it has been like that off the park it will be difficult on it.

“The manager did so well to galvanise things and get the place going again.”

Conversation