A woman has been assaulted in Stornoway over the weekend.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Saturday, May 25 outside an address in Doig Crescent in Stornoway.

A 56-year-old female was assaulted.

Officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries which are ongoing.

If anyone has any information to assist with enquiries, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number PS-20240525-4625.