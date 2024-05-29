Mark Reynolds leads eight-player exodus from Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds is one of eight players who will be leaving the club after their contracts expired.

Former Aberdeen centre-half Reynolds, 37, moved to Balmoral Stadium in January 2022 after leaving Dundee United.

Reynolds made 37 appearances for Cove this season, scoring one goal.

He is joined by former Caley Thistle and Ross County midfielder Iain Vigurs in departing Cove after his contract also expired.

Vigurs, 36, played just 29 minutes of football this season, coming off the bench in the League Cup matches against Clyde and Brechin City in July last year.

Joining the duo in leaving Cove are former Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan, striker Dayshonne Golding, who had spells on loan at Banks o’ Dee and Elgin City, and Matty Shiels who joined the club on a short-term deal from Dumbarton in January.

Striker Rumarn Burrell is also leaving the club after rejecting the offer of a new deal.

Burrell, the club’s leading goalscorer with 24 goals, is planning to return to England.

Cameron Stewart has returned to his parent club Ipswich Town at the conclusion of his loan while Jacob Jones agreed to an early termination of his contract.

The departure of the eight players leaves 19 members of the first-team squad under contract but further alterations to the squad are expected in the weeks ahead.