Three children and two adults hospitalised after A87 crash near Glen Shiel

Three children and two adults are in hospital following a two-car crash on the A87 Invergarry to Skye road at Glen Shiel on Monday night.

The crash occurred at around 7.40pm on July 29, near the Five Sisters of Kintail car park and involved a red Fiat 500 and a blue Ford S-Max.

The 59-year-old male Fiat driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and four passengers in the Ford – a 42-year-old man, 38-year-old woman, two boys aged 17 and eight, and a nine-year-old girl – were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The A87 road was closed for around six hours while officers carried out inquiries into what happened.

The road was eventually reopened to traffic at 2am on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 59-year-old man in one vehicle was taken to ARI and a 42-year-old man, 38-year-old woman, two boys aged 17 and eight, and a nine-year-old girl in the other vehicle were taken to Raigmore.”

Sergeant Doug Scott added: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3550 of Monday, July 29.