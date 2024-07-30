Three children and two adults hospitalised after A87 crash near Glen Shiel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three children and two adults hospitalised after A87 crash near Glen Shiel

The A87 near Shiel Bridge was closed for several hours while police carried out their investigation.

By Ross Hempseed
A87 Glen Shiel road where a crash occurred on Monday night.
A87 Glen Shiel road. Image: Google Maps.

Three children and two adults are in hospital following a two-car crash on the A87 Invergarry to Skye road at Glen Shiel on Monday night.

The crash occurred at around 7.40pm on July 29, near the Five Sisters of Kintail car park and involved a red Fiat 500 and a blue Ford S-Max.

The 59-year-old male Fiat driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and four passengers in the Ford – a 42-year-old man, 38-year-old woman, two boys aged 17 and eight, and a nine-year-old girl – were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The A87 road was closed for around six hours while officers carried out inquiries into what happened.

The road was eventually reopened to traffic at 2am on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 59-year-old man in one vehicle was taken to ARI and a 42-year-old man, 38-year-old woman, two boys aged 17 and eight, and a nine-year-old girl in the other vehicle were taken to Raigmore.”

Sergeant Doug Scott added: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3550 of Monday, July 29.

Conversation