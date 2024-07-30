Body recovered from Mercedes Benz after fatal crash near Elgin

A body has been recovered from a car which caught fire following a crash near Elgin yesterday.

The silver Mercedes-Benz E280 crashed on an unclassified road between the A96 and the B9103 near Elgin at around 5.20am on Monday, July 29.

Police, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), and police divers were all dispatched to the scene.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.25am on Monday, July 29, to reports of a vehicle fire on the A96, near Elgin.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the fire but remain working to make the area safe.”

Exact details of the incident are unknown, and the road remains closed more than 24 hours later as police investigate.

Sergeant Iain Nicolson said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone in the area at the time and who saw anything to get in touch.

“We are also asking road users to check their dash-cam and make contact with us if there is any information that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0468 of Monday, July 29.