Four people hospitalised following four-vehicle crash on the A9 north of Kingussie

Four people have been hospitalised after a four-vehicle crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, with the road closed to traffic.

The crash occurred at around noon on Wednesday, August 7 and involved four vehicles.

Emergency services including police and ambulance have been dispatched to the scene on the northbound lane of the A9 near Lynchat, between Kingussie and Aviemore.

The fire service are also in attendance with three appliances on scene.

While the crash occurred on the northbound lane, the road has been closed to traffic in both directions, with Traffic Scotland advising motorists to avoid the area.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that four people had been taken to hospital – one via air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and three to Raigmore Hospital.

An SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:07 to attend a road traffic collision on the A9, near Kingussie.

“We dispatched multiple resources to the scene including four ambulances, one air ambulance, and one trauma team to the scene.

“One patient was transported via air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and three patients were transported to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness.”

A police spokesperson said: “The A9 is closed in both directions two miles north of Kingussie following a road crash that we were called to around 12.15pm on Wednesday, 7 August, 2024.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

