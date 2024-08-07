Four people hospitalised following four-vehicle crash on the A9 north of Kingussie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Four people hospitalised following four-vehicle crash on the A9 north of Kingussie

The A9 has been closed in both directions.

By Ross Hempseed
Breaking news graphic
Image: DC Thomson.

Four people have been hospitalised after a four-vehicle crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, with the road closed to traffic.

The crash occurred at around noon on Wednesday, August 7 and involved four vehicles.

Emergency services including police and ambulance have been dispatched to the scene on the northbound lane of the A9 near Lynchat, between Kingussie and Aviemore.

The fire service are also in attendance with three appliances on scene.

While the crash occurred on the northbound lane, the road has been closed to traffic in both directions, with Traffic Scotland advising motorists to avoid the area.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that four people had been taken to hospital – one via air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and three to Raigmore Hospital.

An SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:07 to attend a road traffic collision on the A9, near Kingussie.

“We dispatched multiple resources to the scene including four ambulances, one air ambulance, and one trauma team to the scene.

“One patient was transported via air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and three patients were transported to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness.”

A police spokesperson said: “The A9 is closed in both directions two miles north of Kingussie following a road crash that we were called to around 12.15pm on Wednesday, 7 August, 2024.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

Conor Cowan from Stornoway, who had connections to Oban.
Shock as Stornoway skipper held in Spain after 'trafficking 1.2 tonnes of cocaine' in…
Michael MacLeod was visiting Vatersay when he received the 'surreal' message. Image: DC Thomson/Michael MacLeod
Vatersay tourist baffled after receiving 'welcome to Jersey' text from EE
Exterior of St Mary's Church in Inverness
Man charged over Inverness handbag robbery
New mum Kate with baby Callan at Belladrum. Image: Belladrum.
Is this Belladrum's youngest attendee? Pregnant mum left festival in labour - then returned…
Lairg Lodge offers breathtaking views of Loch Shin. Image: Savills.
For sale: £2.4m Highland riverside estate that comes with 184 acres of land
Tarradale Schoolhouse, Muir of Ord. Image: Google Maps
Muir of Ord schoolhouse to become refugee housing despite anger from 'aghast' neighbours
3
Exam results
Royal Mail blunder means Orkney pupils receive exam results one day early
Learners are travelling from England to take driving tests in Oban and the Western Isles. Supplied by Facebook/ Bill Plant Graeme Cowan
London to the Western Isles: Learners travelling 690 miles for driving tests
Three Inverness adventurers conquered An Teallach earlier this month. Image: Owen Hope
Incredible photographs show Inverness adventurers walk across tightrope over Highlands mountain
The A9 north of Findhorn Bridge will be restricted from next Monday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A9 drivers warned of delays as roadworks to start in two places

Conversation