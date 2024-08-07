Vatersay tourist baffled after receiving ‘welcome to Jersey’ text from EE

A tourist visiting Vatersay was baffled after receiving a “surreal” text from his mobile network welcoming him to Jersey.

Michael MacLeod, 40, was with family when he received the message from EE.

The automatic text said “Welcome to Jersey” and added that Michael, who lives in Northbay on Barra, would be charged £2.47 per day to use his plan while in Vatersay.

Vatersay, in the Outer Hebrides, is 582 miles – or 930km – from Jersey.

He later contacted EE on X to ask why the message had been sent.

He wrote: “I went to the Island of Vatersay in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland today over the causeway from Barra – On getting there I received this message – Has there been a coup and Vatersay being claimed by the Channel Islands?”

In response, the mobile operator claimed that the mix-up could happen “if the signal from Jersey is stronger”, despite Vatersay being around 930km from the Channel Islands.

The post also confirmed that Michael would not be charged extra for using his phone during his trip.

The Merchant Seafarer told The Press and Journal: “I live on Barra so I am in Vatersay pretty often but this was the first time I had ever received a text like this from EE.

“I was not charged anything, I only contacted EE online because I found it so surreal.

“I’ve worked at sea and in the past I have received similar messages – occasionally heading out to Islay you might get a ‘Welcome to Ireland’ message.

“There was a reasonable explanation for that because you are not overly far from Ireland.

“Vatersay to Jersey though is a different matter and there seemed no logical explanation for it.”

EE has been contacted for comment.