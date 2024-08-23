Emergency services rush to A9 following two car crash near Aviemore

Emergency services are in attendance at a two-car crash on the A9 near Aviemore.

The road is currently restricted southbound after the incident which took place around 2.05pm.

Road users have been advised to approach the scene of the crash with caution.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance services have been approached for further information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.