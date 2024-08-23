Emergency services rush to A9 following two car crash near Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Emergency services rush to A9 following two car crash near Aviemore

Motorists are being advised to approach the road with caution.

By Graham Fleming
Breaking news graphic
The accident happened earlier this afternoon. Image: DC Thomson.

Emergency services are in attendance at a two-car crash on the A9 near Aviemore.

The road is currently restricted southbound after the incident which took place around 2.05pm.

Road users have been advised to approach the scene of the crash with caution.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance services have been approached for further information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

An impression of what the Academy Street plans would look like.
Debate: Is the proposed pedestrianisation of Academy Street good for Inverness?
2
A boat in Scapa Flow
Winds of change: Orkney Harbours' path to the future
Lochaber Agricultural Show
Lochaber Agriculture Show marks 125th anniversary
The Runaway Timber Train ceased operation after the crash.
'I thought my girl was going to die': Landmark Adventure Park sued after rollercoaster…
2
From Boston USA, the Naragon family, (L-R) Ryan, Percy, Britta and Kristin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Argyllshire Gathering attracts huge crowd in Oban
Drink-driver Kerri Mackintosh. Image: Facebook
Highland mum drove children home from nursery while five times the limit
Red Hot Highland Fling.
Inverness' Red Hot Highland Fling cancelled
Aviemore High Street
Rain or shine: Why visitors in Aviemore love coming to the Cairngorm capital
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th September '18 Donald Morrison, home mission worker for the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing) who is based in Inverness with the obscene parcel which he received in the post recently.
Highland church missionary guilty of violent domestic abuse against wife
RNLI Kyle of Lochalsh Atlantis 85 inshore lifeboat.
Sailor taken to hospital after yacht crashes on rocks in Outer Hebrides

Conversation