Home News Inverness

Debate: Is the proposed pedestrianisation of Academy Street good for Inverness?

Following controversy surrounding the future of Academy Street, let us know in the comments what you think of the proposed plans.

By Ramsay Banks
An impression of what the Academy Street plans would look like.
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans. Image: Highland Council

Several Inverness city centre businesses claim to have been left in the dark over plans to pedestrianise Academy Street.

The plans, by the Highland Council, aim to build on the 2022 ban on private vehicles on the street and were described as “flawed” by dozens of business owners.

If approved, only blue badge holders, public transport, and people making deliveries would be permitted on the road.

Following threats of legal action from businesses such as Marks and Spencer, the owners of the Eastgate Centre pursued a judicial review of the council’s actions, citing a lack of fair and proper consultation.

Some however, see the plan as a good idea, but one that needs further development.

Graham Calley of Blackfriars restaurant believes the move will be beneficial for businesses and tourism, but only with more work. He said: “It’s a good idea, but there needs to be more consultation.”

So business owners have had their say, but where do you stand on Academy Street pedestrianisation?

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Have your say in the comments below.

Conversation