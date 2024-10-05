Nato vessels to take to North Sea in ‘major’ wargames exercise

Military vessels from up to 10 different allied nations will take to the North Sea from next week.

In what is being described as a “major” Nato operation, over 2,000 servicemen are set to take to the north and west coast beginning on Monday.

Warships, submarines and up to aircraft will be in use for an operation titled “Exercise Strike Warrior”.

35 aircrafts, operated from RAF Lossiemouth, will be involved as well as movement of maritime vessels around the North Sea through to the Pentland Firth.

Thirteen naval units including frigates, destroyers, tankers and submarines will also be participating.

Running until Sunday, October 27, the exercise is set to test the “latest equipment and technologies” in realistic military scenarios.

Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the USA are all set to take part.

The practice promises to help improve Nato’s capability to effectively defend against emerging threats to the UK and other allies.

What does North Sea wargames exercise involve?

Joint Firing Activity will take place at Cape Wrath Weapons Range including Garvie Island.

This UK led training exercise, are said to be hugely important for allied partners and the international community as a whole.

Nato believes that the North Sea wargames gives an opportunity for participants to hone their skills, strengthen relationships between nations, and build trust.

Exercise planning staff have liaised with a wide variety of communities and organisations ahead of the exercise to minimise the impact of military activity.