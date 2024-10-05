Nato vessels to take to North Sea in ‘major’ wargames exercise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nato vessels to take to North Sea in ‘major’ wargames exercise

Up to 10 allied nations will test the "latest technology" in an exercise in the North Sea next week.

By Graham Fleming
Over 2,000 servicemen are set to take to the seas from next week. Image: Royal Navy
Over 2,000 servicemen are set to take to the seas from next week. Image: Royal Navy

Military vessels from up to 10 different allied nations will take to the North Sea from next week.

In what is being described as a “major” Nato operation, over 2,000 servicemen are set to take to the north and west coast beginning on Monday.

Warships, submarines and up to aircraft will be in use for an operation titled “Exercise Strike Warrior”.

Over 35 aircrafts, as well as maritime vessels, will be involved. Image: Royal Navy

35 aircrafts, operated from RAF Lossiemouth, will be involved as well as movement of maritime vessels around the North Sea through to the Pentland Firth.

Thirteen naval units including frigates, destroyers, tankers and submarines will also be participating.

Running until Sunday, October 27, the exercise is set to test the “latest equipment and technologies” in realistic military scenarios.

Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the USA are all set to take part.

The practice promises to help improve Nato’s capability to effectively defend against emerging threats to the UK and other allies.

What does North Sea wargames exercise involve?

Joint Firing Activity will take place at Cape Wrath Weapons Range including Garvie Island.

This UK led training exercise, are said to be hugely important for allied partners and the international community as a whole.

Nato believes that the North Sea wargames gives an opportunity for participants to hone their skills, strengthen relationships between nations, and build trust.

Exercise planning staff have liaised with a wide variety of communities and organisations ahead of the exercise to minimise the impact of military activity.

