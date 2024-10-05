Beautiful estate in Aberdeenshire countryside hits the market for £900k

A beautiful estate in Aberdeenshire has been put on the market for offers over £900,000.

Craigmuir Estate, near Tarves, is a stunning country estate which includes a five-bedroom home and 78 acres of land.

Despite Craigmuir House being constructed just over 20 years ago, its history extends much further with its granite stone originating from the former Inverurie Academy’s Rector’s house.

Built with the purpose of being a family home, the space also comes with an extensive garden area.

The estate agent also says Craigmuir offers opportunities for rough shooting and has scope for the creation of a small family shoot.

A look inside Craigmuir House

Nestled in the heart of the estate, Craigmuir House is a stunning five-bedroom home.

The granite home boasts incredible countryside views over Tarves.

Entering the home, you are met with a well-lit hallway which provides easy access to the main rooms.

There is a lovely room for office space which, with permission, has the potential to become a commercial office.

The spacious living room’s fireplace offers the perfect place to wind down after a long day.

As well as this, the adjoining dining room is an ideal size to entertain guests.

Going further into the house, the kitchen is complete with attractive antique stained glass insets and granite work surfaces.

The comfortable lounge area has an Italian spiral staircase which leads to the master bedroom.

The five bedrooms are all located on the next floor of the home. All but one are well proportioned ensuite bedrooms.

The master bedroom’s balcony has gorgeous views of the surrounding nature.

Estate has almost 80 acres of land

The 78 acres of woodland is mostly made up of pine and spruce trees.

A quarry is also on the estate, though commercial excavations for sand and gravel ceased in 2012.

The estate agent says it is understood that there is further potential within the quarried area.

As well as the main home, Craigmuir Estate offers a number of storage facilities.

Buildings at Craigmuir consist of a single garage to the rear of the house, a large garden shed, a double garage, a general purpose shed and one large versatile portal frame storage shed.

Estate agent, Aberdeen & Northern Estates, said: “We are very excited to introduce Craigmuir Estate near Tarves to the market this Autumn.

“Offering an excellent opportunity to take on the custodianship of a beautiful compact country estate, with opportunities for woodland creation and sporting in an accessible location, Craigmuir could be your ultimate forever home.”

Craigmuir Estate is listed for offers over £900,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdeen & Northern Estates on 01467 623800.

