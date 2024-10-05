Beautiful estate in Aberdeenshire countryside hits the market for £900k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Beautiful estate in Aberdeenshire countryside hits the market for £900k

The estate, near Tarves, offers almost 80 acres of woodland.

By Ena Saracevic
The home offers stunning views over Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.
The home offers stunning views over Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.

A beautiful estate in Aberdeenshire has been put on the market for offers over £900,000.

Craigmuir Estate, near Tarves, is a stunning country estate which includes a five-bedroom home and 78 acres of land.

Despite Craigmuir House being constructed just over 20 years ago, its history extends much further with its granite stone originating from the former Inverurie Academy’s Rector’s house.

Built with the purpose of being a family home, the space also comes with an extensive garden area.

The estate agent also says Craigmuir offers opportunities for rough shooting and has scope for the creation of a small family shoot.

A look inside Craigmuir House

Nestled in the heart of the estate, Craigmuir House is a stunning five-bedroom home.

The granite home boasts incredible countryside views over Tarves.

Entering the home, you are met with a well-lit hallway which provides easy access to the main rooms.

A view of Craigmuir House. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.
The living room. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.

There is a lovely room for office space which, with permission, has the potential to become a commercial office.

The spacious living room’s fireplace offers the perfect place to wind down after a long day.

As well as this, the adjoining dining room is an ideal size to entertain guests.

The home has two floors. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.
The lounge area. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.

Going further into the house, the kitchen is complete with attractive antique stained glass insets and granite work surfaces.

The comfortable lounge area has an Italian spiral staircase which leads to the master bedroom.

The master bedroom. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.
The balcony offers beautiful views. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.

The five bedrooms are all located on the next floor of the home. All but one are well proportioned ensuite bedrooms.

The master bedroom’s balcony has gorgeous views of the surrounding nature.

Estate has almost 80 acres of land

The 78 acres of woodland is mostly made up of pine and spruce trees.

A quarry is also on the estate, though commercial excavations for sand and gravel ceased in 2012.

The estate agent says it is understood that there is further potential within the quarried area.

As well as the main home, Craigmuir Estate offers a number of storage facilities.

Buildings at Craigmuir consist of a single garage to the rear of the house, a large garden shed, a double garage, a general purpose shed and one large versatile portal frame storage shed.

The general purpose shed. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.
The property has beautiful countryside views. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.

Estate agent, Aberdeen & Northern Estates, said: “We are very excited to introduce Craigmuir Estate near Tarves to the market this Autumn.

“Offering an excellent opportunity to take on the custodianship of a beautiful compact country estate, with opportunities for woodland creation and sporting in an accessible location, Craigmuir could be your ultimate forever home.”

Craigmuir Estate is listed for offers over £900,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdeen & Northern Estates on 01467 623800.

If you enjoyed this story, here are more stunning properties in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire:

Conversation