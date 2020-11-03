Man charged with careless driving following two-car collision on Highland road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged with careless driving after a two-car crash on a Highland road that led to another person being taken to hospital.

The incident happened at the Rockhead Road junction on the A9 between Falkirk and Thurso, near Dunbeath, at 12.10pm.

Police and two ambulances were called to the scene, with one of the people involved in the crash taken to Caithness General Hospital in Wick.

The crash caused the road to be blocked, but the vehicles have now been recovered.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “We were called to a crash involving two vehicles at the Rockhead Road junction of the A9 at 12.10pm.

“A man was charged with careless driving in connection with the incident, and somebody else was treated by ambulance staff.”

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 12.14pm to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the Rockhead Road junction of the A9.

“Two ambulances attended and a patient was taken to Caithness General Hospital for further assessment.”