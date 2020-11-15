Yellow weather warning issued for much of western Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday and Wednesday, as much of the western Highlands prepares for heavy and prolonged bouts of rain.

The warning covers from around Lochgilphead in Argyll to just south of Ullapool in the Highlands, including areas such as Fort William but missing out Skye.

It comes into effect at midnight on Tuesday, and lasts until 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

People in those areas are warned that flooding is possible in places, while journey times in cars and public transport will be longer due to spray and pools of water.

There is also a small chance some communities will be cut off by flooding, and homes and businesses could also be affected.

The warning comes as many Sepa flood warnings remain in place, including in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, the Western Isles and Moray.

New warnings have also been issued for Sanday in Orkney, where high tides could cause issues for coastal communities, and two areas in Caithness: Wick and the stretch of coastline between Lybster and Dunbeath.

The warning for coastal parts of Aberdeen and several areas in the Western Isles, meanwhile, are no longer in force.