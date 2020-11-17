Flood alert issued for part of Highlands as Met Office issue heavy rain warning

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for parts of the Highlands.

The Met Office has issued the yellow level alert for most of the north and west of the region.

Heavy and prolonged rain is expected to continue throughout the night and much of Wednesday until around 3pm.

As a result, Sepa has placed a flood alert in Caithness and Sutherland, and a flood warning in Strath Oykel.

A statement by Sepa said: “Heavy rain is forecast to continue to affect this area until Wednesday afternoon.

“This is likely to lead to flooding impacts from rivers and surface water. Potential impacts include localised flooding of land and roads, isolated flooding of individual properties, and disruption to travel.

“In exposed areas of the north-east coast on Wednesday and Thursday, there is also a risk of minor coastal flooding impacts.

“Potential impacts could include wave and spray overtopping, and localised flooding of low-lying land and roads.

“The greatest risk is around the time of high tide, which at Wick occurs around 12.30am and 1.30pm on Wednesday, and 1.30am on Thursday.”

It added: “River levels have risen quickly in response to the heavy overnight rain. Further heavy rain is forecast over the day so levels are expected to rise further, particularly later tonight.

“Agricultural land in Strath Oykel, from Oykel Bridge to Inveroykel Bailey Bridge and at Invercassley, is at risk of flooding.

“Inveroykel Bailey Bridge may be inaccessible. For information, the river level at Easter Turnaig gauging station exceeded 1.6m at 8.45am.”

Residents are asked to remain vigilant their property.

Meanwhile, Old Military Road (OMR) at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful will remain shut overnight and into Wednesday.

Traffic Scotland is advising motorists that all traffic is being diverted between Tarbet and Inveraray via A82, A85 and A819

Daily assessments to take place to consider if safe to reopen local diversion route

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “Heavy rain has been falling in the area since this morning with further rain forecast overnight and throughout the day tomorrow.

“Our teams have been patrolling the diversion route to check for any issues and ensure that traffic is kept flowing on the route, and will continue to do so until the route is stood down.

“We’ll be continually monitoring conditions in the area and the hillside throughout the weather front, with the OMR likely to remain closed until Thursday morning.

“As ever we thank all road users and the local community for their patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.”