Cash stolen from Invergordon veterinary clinic

Officers are calling on the public’s help after a veterinary in Invergordon was broken into.

Police in Alness are appealing for information following the incident at Easter Ross Vets on High Street.

The break-in occurred between 5am and 5.30am today and a small amount of cash was stolen.

Anyone with information in relation the incident or who may have seen someone acting suspiciously near to the premises or on Albany Road at the time is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 0590 of 23 December 2020.

Alternatively, anonymous calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.