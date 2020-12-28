Police appeal for information after windows of historic Highland building smashed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Vandals have targeted a historic Highland building.

Four windows were smashed at the Strathpeffer Pavilion on Boxing Day.

Police said the cost to repair the damage will be “significant”.

Officers are appealing to the public to help with their inquiries.

They are asking if anyone spotted any people in the area at 12.30am on December 26.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.

The historic building was bought by the Strathpeffer Pavilion Community Trust in May.