Man charged with two festive period housebreakings in Highlands

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with two housebreakings in a Highland town.
The first incident happened on December 23, on the High Street in Invergordon, while the second took place at a property on the town’s Kilmuir Place overnight on Hogmanay.
The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.
Police thanked the public for their help with their inquiries.
