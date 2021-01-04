Tuesday, January 5th 2021 Show Links
Man charged with two festive period housebreakings in Highlands

by Craig Munro
January 4, 2021, 3:35 pm Updated: January 4, 2021, 3:44 pm
A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with two housebreakings in a Highland town.

The first incident happened on December 23, on the High Street in Invergordon, while the second took place at a property on the town’s Kilmuir Place overnight on Hogmanay.

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Police thanked the public for their help with their inquiries.