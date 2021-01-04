Man charged with two festive period housebreakings in Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with two housebreakings in a Highland town.

The first incident happened on December 23, on the High Street in Invergordon, while the second took place at a property on the town’s Kilmuir Place overnight on Hogmanay.

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Police thanked the public for their help with their inquiries.