Missing Nairn man with ‘distinctive’ face tattoo traced safe and well

A man reported missing from the Highlands has been traced by police.
An appeal was launched yesterday following the disappearance of David DeBruin.
The 29-year-old, that was described as having a “distinctive” tattoo above his left eyebrow, has been found.
A police statement said: “David Debruin who was earlier reported missing from Nairn has been traced safe and well.
“Thank you to all who shared the appeal.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe