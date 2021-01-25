Wednesday, January 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Missing Nairn man with ‘distinctive’ face tattoo traced safe and well

by Callum Main
January 25, 2021, 12:51 pm Updated: January 26, 2021, 6:24 am
© SYSTEMPost Thumbnail

A man reported missing from the Highlands has been traced by police.

An appeal was launched yesterday following the disappearance of David DeBruin.

The 29-year-old, that was described as having a “distinctive” tattoo above his left eyebrow, has been found.

A police statement said: “David Debruin who was earlier reported missing from Nairn has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to all who shared the appeal.”