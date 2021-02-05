Tow from Mallaig lifeboat for vessel with fouled propeller

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mallaig lifeboat launched this afternoon to assist a fishing vessel with a fouled propeller.

The incident was reported to the Coastguard Operations Centre in Stornoway at 1.49pm.

The RNLI crew made their way to the vessel, located five miles to the south-west of the Lochaber port.

The vessel was safely towed back into the harbour before the lifeboat crew were stood down at 4pm.

All crew members are said to be safe and well.