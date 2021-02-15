Monday, February 15th 2021 Show Links
Four sheep dead following sheep-worrying incident at Highland farm

by Craig Munro
February 15, 2021, 3:40 pm Updated: February 15, 2021, 3:55 pm
© Andrew Cawley/DCT MediaFour sheep died in the incident near Grantown. Picture by Andrew Cawley
Four sheep have died following a sheep-worrying incident at a farm in the Highlands.

The incident happened between 12pm and 1pm on Saturday at Auchernack Farm, south of Grantown.

Police have said the area around the farm is a popular spot for dog-walkers.

Anyone who saw suspicious behaviour or who may have more information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting the reference PS-20210215-0633.

