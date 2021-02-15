Four sheep dead following sheep-worrying incident at Highland farm

Four sheep have died following a sheep-worrying incident at a farm in the Highlands.
The incident happened between 12pm and 1pm on Saturday at Auchernack Farm, south of Grantown.
Police have said the area around the farm is a popular spot for dog-walkers.
Anyone who saw suspicious behaviour or who may have more information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting the reference PS-20210215-0633.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe