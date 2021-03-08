Monday, March 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Fire service called to house blaze in Highland village

by Craig Munro
March 8, 2021, 10:48 pm
© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen JournalsThe fire service was called to the scene just after 7pm. Picture by Chris Sumner
The fire service has helped to put out a house fire in a Highland village.

Ambulance also attended the scene, on Windsor Place in Conon Bridge.

Two fire appliances were called to the village from Dingwall just after 7pm, and left around 1 hour 45 minutes later.

While there, they used four breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.

It is not currently known if there were any injuries.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called out to a fire at a house in Windsor Place, Conon Bridge at 7.07pm.

“Ambulance were also in attendance.

“Two appliances from Dingwall attended and four breathing apparatus and hose reel jets were used. We left the scene at around 8.45pm.”

