Fire service called to house blaze in Highland village

The fire service has helped to put out a house fire in a Highland village.

Ambulance also attended the scene, on Windsor Place in Conon Bridge.

Two fire appliances were called to the village from Dingwall just after 7pm, and left around 1 hour 45 minutes later.

While there, they used four breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.

It is not currently known if there were any injuries.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called out to a fire at a house in Windsor Place, Conon Bridge at 7.07pm.

“Ambulance were also in attendance.

“Two appliances from Dingwall attended and four breathing apparatus and hose reel jets were used. We left the scene at around 8.45pm.”