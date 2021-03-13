Two cut free from crash near Dulnain Bridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have been cut free from a vehicle after a crash was reported on the A95 Aviemore to Boyndie road.

The crash, which occurred around 9.20am, took place near Dulnain Bridge, with fire crews using hydraulic cutting equipment to free the trapped people.

The road was closed to allow emergency crews to attend to the incident.

Police have said that despite being trapped, neither person was injured.

Recovery of the vehicle was arranged before the route reopened around 11.30am.

A fire spokesman said: “We received a call at 9.19am to a one-vehicle RTC on the A95 near Grantown on Spey.

“We sent three crews, two from Grantown on Spey and one from Aviemore.

“Hydraulic cutting equipment was used and two persons who were trapped have been freed and placed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Firefighters made the scene safe.

“A stop message was sent at 10.46am.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed there had been no reported injuries.