News / Highlands

Fire service called to large wildfire in area of Highlands

by Craig Munro
March 26, 2021, 5:28 pm Updated: March 26, 2021, 9:30 pm
© SuppliedFirefighters were called out at around 2.20pm.
Firefighters have left the scene after tackling a large wildfire in Caithness.

Four crews were sent to the scene of the blaze, in the Scotscalder area near Halkirk, after receiving a call at around 2.20pm.

They were later joined by a special appliance.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were in attendance at a large wildfire in the Scotscalder area of Halkirk, which was burning on two main fire fronts.

“We received the call at 2.19pm.

“We used beaters and knapsacks for fighting the fire there, and requested a weather forecast  for the area.

“There were four appliances there, and a special appliance as well.”