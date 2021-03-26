Fire service called to large wildfire in area of Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters have left the scene after tackling a large wildfire in Caithness.

Four crews were sent to the scene of the blaze, in the Scotscalder area near Halkirk, after receiving a call at around 2.20pm.

They were later joined by a special appliance.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were in attendance at a large wildfire in the Scotscalder area of Halkirk, which was burning on two main fire fronts.

“We received the call at 2.19pm.

“We used beaters and knapsacks for fighting the fire there, and requested a weather forecast for the area.

“There were four appliances there, and a special appliance as well.”