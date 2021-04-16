Fire crews called to large wildfire in Oban

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Five fire crews were called today to a large wildfire near Oban.

The incident was reported to the fire service around 4pm with crews from Oban, both the full-time and retained, Inveraray, Appin and Dalmally sent.

The fire has been reported behind McGaigs Tower, with beaters and knapsacks in use to extinguish the blaze.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance at Longsdale Crescent in Oban.

“A large area of grass, approximately six acres by eight acres was reported on fire.

“The stop message came in at 7.45pm.”

In total, more than 20 firefighters were in attendance.

Crews were still on scene at 8.30pm but were due to depart.