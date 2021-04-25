Monday, April 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Cocaine worth around £12,500 recovered from vehicle in Highland town

By Cheryl Livingstone
April 25, 2021, 5:16 pm
© PA Archive/Press Association Imaindecent exposure Dundee Law

A man has been arrested and charged after cocaine with an estimated value of £12,500 was recovered in a Highland town.

The drugs were found following a search of a vehicle of Victoria Road in Fort William at 12.15pm on Saturday.

A 51-year-old man is due to appear at Fort William Sheriff Court at a later date.