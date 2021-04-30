Western Isles rescue team launch fundraiser to replace rented HQ which ‘lacks heating and running water’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team (HebMRT) have launched a fundraising effort to build a new base that is “fit for purpose”.

The group, based in Stornoway, operates throughout the Outer Hebrides ranging from Barra in the south, to Lewis in the north.

Currently the team is renting a base in the town, however, it “lacks” running water and heating, which they say is vital to maintaining the safety equipment.

This week a fundraising page was launched with the aim of raising £2,000 towards financing the new headquarters.

According to the HebMRT, the a new base will help enable the team of 25 volunteers to respond to incidents around the Western Isles far quicker.

The team said: “We are currently renting premises, and while we are grateful to have it, it is not fit for purpose as a mountain rescue base.

“The lack of heating and running water makes it difficult to clean and maintain equipment.

“Our new base will provide a purpose built space, that is designed specifically as a training facility and for equipment and vehicle storage.

They added: “This will help improve the development of team members core skills as well as reducing the team’s response time for call outs.

“This asset will greatly improve the service the team can provide to the local community and its visitors.

Team leader, Charlie Greenwood added: “We are currently mid-way through fund-raising for a purpose-built mountain rescue base.

“This new facility will provide a clean, warm and dry space that will be used for training, vehicle storage and equipment drying and maintenance.

“We are very grateful for any donations received and would like to thank everyone who has already been involved in the fund-raising process.

“More information on the team can be found at www.hebmrt.org. This has information on volunteering, planning days out in the hills and what to do in an emergency.”