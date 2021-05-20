Multi-million-pound plans to attract visitors to Corrieshalloch Gorge revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to create a “gateway to nature” at Corrieshalloch Gorge have been lodged.

The national nature reserve, run by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS), is in line for a new visitor centre and improved parking and path networks – not to mention new toilets for both day-trippers and camper van travellers, if approved by Highland Council.

The much-loved historic suspension bridge site, situated 12 miles south of Ullapool, boasts a spectacular mile-long canyon and river which can viewed from the bridge and is surrounded by woodland trails.

Plans designed to ensure gorge get ‘all the love and protection’ it needs

NTS says more than 100,000 people are visiting every year, representing a massive increase since 2012.

Regional general manager Clea Warner is excited about the proposals for Corrieshalloch Gorge.

The £2.3million project has won £923,277 from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund.

She said: “This is a significant project for the area which will enhance facilities for the community and visitors, and help ensure that Corrieshalloch Gorge, a place that we all love, gets the protection it needs.”

The scheme is part of a near-£9m Scottish programme of projects to invest in the Highlands and Islands, which aims to create more, and better quality opportunities, for visitors.

The Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund is led by NatureScot is part-funded through the European Development Fund.

Oberlanders Architects have been appointed, with civil and structural engineers, David Narro, mechanical and electrical engineers, Rybka, and landscape architects, Horner & Maclennan.

Gardiner Theobald is providing project management and quantity surveying services.

Oberlanders say they have selected their Highlands and Islands’ design team based on “excellent previous working relationships and experience of similar projects within rural locations”.

The company says its “extensive experience” will influence their approach to this scheme.

They designed the Falls of Shin Visitor Centre (near Lairg), North Pier Harbour Building (Oban), Scourie Rocks Geotechnical Centre, and Strathnaver.