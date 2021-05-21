Warning after 18 motorists stopped for driving too close to undercover police cyclist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Officers in Fort William stopped nearly 20 drivers as a result of Operation close pass on Friday.

Hoping to ensure that drivers provide cyclists sufficient space to travel safely on the road, a new operation has had unmarked police cyclists surveying motorists.

On Achintore Road in Fort William, a total of 18 drivers had to be pulled over due to driving too close to the officer.

Each of those stopped were then educated on how to overtake safely making use of a specially designed mat.

Informing the public on potential road hazards for cyclists, such as damaged road surfaces, debris and road furniture were also highlighted.

Road Policing Constable Paul Whitehead said: “We would like to thank the members of the public and motorists, those we interacted with today, and also those who didn’t require to be spoken to due to their good driving practices.

“The roads in Fort William were very busy and the majority of motorists showed consideration and provided adequate room for the cyclist.

“The drivers that we did speak to were receptive to the advice passed along with the demonstration.

“Cyclists are vulnerable road users and it is important that motorists understand how intimidating and dangerous it can be for a cyclist when vehicles pass too closely.

“Cyclists have as much right to be on the road as motorists, and we encourage all road users to show consideration for each other and to obey the rules set out in The Highway Code.”