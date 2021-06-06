Thursday, June 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Teenager Madison Wallace reported missing in Nairn

By Ellie Milne
June 6, 2021, 1:08 pm Updated: June 6, 2021, 5:33 pm
© Highland & Islands Police Dicision/ShutterstockMadison Wallace, 16, has been reported missing
Madison Wallace, 16, has been reported missing

A 16-year-old has been reported missing in Nairn.

Madison Wallace was last seen at a property in the town at around 10pm on Saturday, June 5.

© Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media
Madison Wallace, 16, has been reported missing from Nairn. Supplied by Highlands & Islands Police Division.

He is described as being 5ft 8in and of slim build with dark hair. He wears dark glasses.

The teenager was last seen wearing grey tracksuit trousers, a grey hooded top and a baseball cap.