Teenager Madison Wallace reported missing in Nairn

A 16-year-old has been reported missing in Nairn.
Madison Wallace was last seen at a property in the town at around 10pm on Saturday, June 5.
He is described as being 5ft 8in and of slim build with dark hair. He wears dark glasses.
The teenager was last seen wearing grey tracksuit trousers, a grey hooded top and a baseball cap.
