Teenager Madison Wallace reported missing in Nairn

A 16-year-old has been reported missing in Nairn.

Madison Wallace was last seen at a property in the town at around 10pm on Saturday, June 5.

© Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media

He is described as being 5ft 8in and of slim build with dark hair. He wears dark glasses.

The teenager was last seen wearing grey tracksuit trousers, a grey hooded top and a baseball cap.