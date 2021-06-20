Archway unveiled to mark start of John O’Groats to Inverness coastal walking trail

A ceremonial archway has been unveiled to welcome walkers to the very north of Scotland.

John O’Groats already boasts one of the most-photographed signposts in the world, marking the distance between it and the one at Land’s End.

Now it also has a decorated archway overlooking the harbour, which marks the start of a new long-distance coastal walking trail to Inverness.

The 7ft steel archway has been erected on top of two existing stone way markers, behind the former Last House museum, which now houses a brewery.

Celtic knots and puffins are etched on on it together with wedding rings should a couple wish to get married under it.

John O’Groats Development Trust has worked with the operators of the new brewery to create the arch, which was fabricated by local firm Wickcraft.

Treasurer Andrew Mowat, who runs a hotel in the village, said he hoped the archway would help publicise the new walking route.

Jay Wilson, Friends of the John O’Groats Trail chairwoman, said: “We’ve been working on this trail for five years and it’s very gratifying to finally have an appropriate symbol here to mark the beginning of the trail.”

The archway is the latest improvement carried out to the harbour front by the trust.

It has also laid out a children’s play area, reinstated a coastal path and restored the foghorn from Duncansby Head Lighthouse, moving it to beside the archway.