Biker taken to hospital after crash on Highland road

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on a Highland road.

The biker was involved in a collision with a car on the A835 Ullapool road about eight miles south of the town.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Lochbroom shortly before 3pm.

The road was closed for more than two hours while crews tended to those involved and cleared the route.

Police have now confirmed the motorcyclist involved was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident near Ullapool.

A spokeswoman said: “At about on Thursday, July 1, police were called to a road crash involving a car and a motorbike on the A835 near Lochbroom.

“Emergency services attended and the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to leg injuries.”